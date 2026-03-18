NHA Experts Say Encouragement at School, Home Builds Student Confidence

NHA's Moral Focus™ program is strengthening students' character, and 85% of parents see the program's positive impact

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inside National Heritage Academies® (NHA®) schools, students are learning more than math, reading, and history. They're learning virtues that help grow their character through NHA's Moral Focus™ curriculum.

The program focuses on a specific character trait each month to help students learn and develop important life skills, equipping them to succeed in school and beyond. Moral Focus™ is makes a difference with 85% of parents sharing they see the positive impact it has on their child.

When students feel encouraged at school and at home, they're more confident and ready to achieve.

March focuses on Encouragement, and when students feel supported at both school and at home, they're empowered to achieve.

South Canton Scholars Principal Dana Gurganus was eager to put this virtue into action. She asked her staff to write notes of encouragement to students. All 820 received a card from a staff member, ensuring every student received a direct, tangible note of positive reinforcement from an adult in the building.

Gurganus said it's crucial for everyone to feel safe and valued at school, and encouragement fosters a positive environment.

"Encouragement is a huge component of a strong school culture," Gurganus said. "It helps students want to be here every day and to try their hardest. Even when times are tough, encouragement keeps moving everyone forward and strengthens our relationships."

When students also receive positive reinforcement of the Moral Focus™ virtues at home, they are learning that these virtues reach beyond the classroom. NHA's Director of Parent Relations Lindsay Moore is focused on supporting strong partnerships between schools and families, and she said an encouraging environment at home is crucial to building a student's confidence.

"Using encouragement is one of the most important things parents can do," Moore said. "Even if an end result isn't positive, the child is still learning from that moment. When you use words that help reinforce effort toward a result, that builds confidence. If kids aren't told their effort was good, they're going to stop putting forth effort."

Parents can do more than praise effort when a child struggles. Having deeper conversations about what went wrong gives them wisdom and boosts their confidence to try again.

"Try to investigate and learn more," Moore said. "What information can we get from this conversation to say 'Let's spend a little more time on that, so next time you're asked about it or have to perform that skill, you can feel more confident.'?"

With this combination of intentional effort to encourage students at school and home, they're learning how to keep a positive mindset, overcome challenges, and prepare them for what's ahead.

"I think this consistent encouragement helps shape who kids become," Moore said. "If they hear encouraging words at school and at home, they're also going to use those words. Thanks to this environment, they're going to go into the world using that frame of mind and that mindset.

"It's helping bring more empathy and more understanding into the world."

About National Heritage Academies:

National Heritage Academies® (NHA®) is a network of 103 tuition-free, public charter schools across nine states, serving more than 68,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information, visit nhaschools.com. To find the nearest charter school near you, use the NHA school finder.

SOURCE National Heritage Academies