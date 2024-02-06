Celebrating Excellence in Education: IXL Honors Top Teachers in 10th Annual Elite 100

Teachers were recognized for engaging and empowering students

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL , the personalized learning platform used by 15 million students, announced its 10th annual Elite 100 list, which recognizes remarkable educators who devoted the previous year to serving students and prioritizing personalized learning.

IXL selected the list of 100 from more than a million teachers worldwide who used the program in their classrooms, based on usage during the 2022-2023 academic year. This year's Elite 100 reside in 29 U.S. states, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Among them, 65 educators are first-time Elite 100 honorees. To view the full list of Elite 100 winners, visit https://www.ixl.com/resources/elite-100 .

"For the past decade, we have had the privilege of honoring dedicated educators who make a profound impact on student achievement. Despite ongoing challenges in teaching, the Elite 100 have revitalized their students' passion for learning by personalizing instruction and engaging learners in new ways," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "Every student deserves a high-quality education that prepares them for success, and we will continue to support and recognize educators who make this a reality for their learners."

How Elite 100 teachers used IXL to support students

As student achievement remained below pre-pandemic levels throughout the 2022-23 school year, educators sought effective tools that targeted instruction while addressing diverse needs. Consequently, school districts turned to IXL's personalized learning platform to identify knowledge gaps, boost academic achievement, and provide equitable educational experiences. For the Elite 100, IXL played a pivotal role in maximizing student outcomes: IXL's state-of-the-art assessment, the Real-Time Diagnostic , empowered educators with immediate and reliable assessment data to personalize daily instruction and help each student grow.

"I have seen students improve their overall basic skills with IXL, and I use the Real-Time Diagnostic throughout the year to track their growth," said William Kurtz, a 3rd-grade teacher at Joshua Chadbourne Elementary School in Fremont, California. "One event I can remember from last year is a student who tested below grade level at the beginning of the year, but by the end of the year, she tested one grade level above."

Teachers also leveraged IXL's comprehensive curriculum , which covers more than 10,000 K-12 skills in math, English language arts, science, social studies, and Spanish, to deliver individualized support and ensure that students worked on the right growth opportunities. "I use IXL to support full-class instruction and as a primary resource for students during independent practice because it adapts so specifically to individual needs," said Heather McClellan, a high school teacher at Ohio Virtual Academy in Maumee, Ohio. "Each discrete skill helps students build knowledge in tiny, manageable increments. With IXL, students are not overwhelmed by difficulty but grow surely and steadily from skill to skill."

IXL's built-in instructional resources, such as math and English language arts video tutorials , helped educators facilitate independent learning. Meanwhile, teachers relied on classroom engagement tools, like Group Jams , to easily measure their entire class's understanding of a topic and make informed decisions on the best next steps to take.

"IXL is an essential tool in my classroom! We use IXL during all types of instruction, including whole group, small group, individualized learning, and across all content areas," said Georgette Vanover, a 5th-grade teacher at Whitley East Elementary School in Williamsburg, Kentucky. "We use IXL Group Jam as a quick assessment tool to see if students are ready for independent practice or need more whole group review."

IXL's award-winning personalized learning experience

IXL's teaching and learning platform gives school districts everything they need to accelerate learning and make a bigger positive impact on student success. More than 10,000 interactive skills perfectly challenge and support each student at the right level. IXL's adaptive assessment, the Real-Time Diagnostic , evaluates student grade-level proficiency across key math and English language arts concepts, empowering educators with reliable data to differentiate instruction. Additionally, easy-to-use reports from IXL Analytics identify trouble spots and equip teachers with powerful insights to better inform classroom instruction. With mobile apps for all major platforms, IXL provides an engaging and immersive learning experience accessible to students anywhere, anytime.

