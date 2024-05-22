Celebrating Heybike's 3rd Anniversary: Catch the Deals and Get Free Gifts

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading brand in the electric bike industry, Heybike has continuously pushed the boundaries of innovation and customer satisfaction since its inception. Established 3 years ago, we have quickly emerged as a trailblazer, offering more than 20 models of Heybike electric bikes that cater to the needs of urban commuters, adventure-seekers, and eco-conscious individuals.

Celebrating this 3-year anniversary is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional products and services. Over the past three years, Heybike has solidified its position as a trusted brand in the ebike market, thanks to our team's relentless focus on technological advancements, design excellence, and customer-centric approach.

Heybike comes with a mission to provide every rider with a high-quality electric bike. We always aim to bring innovations to the ebike industry and offer better riding experiences. In the past three years, Heybike has made remarkable strides in promoting green mobility. Our active riders have collectively ridden over 8,000,000 miles, significantly contributing to a more sustainable environment. With more than 160,000 active riders, we've successfully reduced CO₂ emissions by an impressive 21,440,000 kilograms. This reduction in emissions is equivalent to planting 2,680,000 trees, showcasing our commitment to preserving the planet. Heybike is proud to lead the charge in eco-friendly transportation, making a tangible impact on the world through our innovative electric bikes.

To commemorate this special occasion, we are thrilled to announce the Heybike Anniversary Sale, along with a host of irresistible deals and exclusive free gifts to our loyal customers. Whether you're in the market for a new electric bike or looking to upgrade your existing one, now is the perfect time to catch these limited-time offers and secure your dream ride.

Join us as we celebrate Heybike's remarkable journey and embrace the future of green sustainable transportation. Explore our Heybike Anniversary Deals and discover the perfect Heybike ebike that aligns with your lifestyle and needs.

Free Gifts for Every Purchase

From May 20th to June 4th, 2024, a gift box will be given to you if you buy any one ebike on Heybike official website and won't cancel the order. First come, first served. The number of gifts is limited.

What's included in the gift box? There is a woven tote bag, a Heybike T-shirt, binder pins, and cycling straps.

Win 3 Brand New E-bikes

To express our sincere gratitude towards all Heybike customers, we have arranged three events to give 3 free Heybike electric bikes. Let's check out the details.

(1) Win through Social Media Post

Join us in the Facebook group (Heybike Fans Group) and then post anything about Heybike and our 3rd anniversary with the tag #HappyHeyBike3Years. The user whose post gets the most likes and loves will win a free Heybike ebike! The winner will be announced after the end of the anniversary sale, within one week.

(Note: Only after you join in our fans group and then make a post in the group will you be qualified to win a free ebike. Posts on the internet instead of in the group don't count.)

(2) Win through Photo Contest

As long as you have a Heybike ebike, you can submit your email address and take part in the photo contest. Please carefully select your picture with Heybike and then upload it. There will be votes for the top 10 photos.

The 1st place winner will win a free Mars 2.0 ebike, and the 2nd to 10th place winners will win a Heybike anniversary gift box. Results will be announced on June 5th, 2024. Check more details on the photo contest webpage.

(3) Win as a New Customer

If you are a new customer and buy an electric bike during Heybike Anniversary Sale, you will get the chance to be a lucky pick to win a free Mars 2.0 ebike. The winner will be randomly chosen from the new customers and announced on June 5th, 2024. Will you be the lucky one?

Heybike Anniversary Deals are available from May 20th to June 4th, 2024. Mark your calendar for this big sale. We welcome all customers and thank for your support and love. Visit our official website and celebrate with Heybike family. Surprise, fun, and gifts on the way.

About Heybike

Heybike, specializing in manufacturing smart and high-quality electric bikes, comes into being with the mission to provide everyone with the best riding experience and help create a greener planet. It puts forward an ultimate mode of transportation by offering two options for every rider: self-pedaling with the assistance of an electric motor, or setting your feet free by riding the bike with battery power.

For more information on Heybike's latest products and to stay up to date on news from the company, visit www.heybike.com and follow Heybike on Facebook, heybike_official on Instagram and YouTube. To have a test ride of Heybike e-bikes and learn more information, you can visit its local dealers.

SOURCE Heybike