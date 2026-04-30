Celebrating Leadership Development at National Heritage Academies® During National Principals' Day

Through continuous improvement and a focus on providing environments geared toward excellence, NHA principals are helping students succeed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Principals' Day, celebrated annually on May 1, is a time to recognize the vital role principals play in the success of the students. At National Heritage Academies® (NHA®), we acknowledge that impactful school leaders are the cornerstone of a successful academic environment. That's why we commit to investing in our staff just as we do in our students.

National Principals' Day, celebrated annually on May 1, serves as a time to recognize school leaders and the impact they make on their communities.

Investing in Educator Growth

When teachers join NHA®, they are welcomed into a nurturing framework that includes consistent coaching through weekly meetings with their dean, a member of the school leadership team dedicated to supporting instructional practices. NHA's Manager of Leadership Development, Jennifer Hoppesch, emphasized that NHA is dedicated to the professional growth of educators, and as teachers grow, so do the opportunities available to them.

NHA provides innovative programs such as Dean Prep Academy, which serves as a foundational step for aspiring leaders, and Principal Prep Academy, where candidates learn essential skills for leading a school effectively.

The impact of these programs is clear, especially in North Carolina, where 13 out of 16 NHA schools have principals who began their careers as teachers within our network. This transformation is a testament to our commitment to professional development.

"I think that statistic shows that our organization is investing in its people," Hoppesch explained. "NHA values those that are doing the work for students and creates opportunities so that leaders can continue to grow."

Cultivating a Culture of Continuous Improvement

NHA's dedication does not end with Principal Prep Academy. Our first-year principals participate in New Principal Academy in their first year of principalship to support their success. Additionally, these school leaders are encouraged to continuously refine their skills and enhance their leadership capabilities through NHA's comprehensive resources.

Brian Couch, Director of School Leadership Development and Culture said this commitment to fostering growth is unique to NHA.

"There are people who talk about it in words and visions, but I think there are very few organizations that are as demonstrably committed to the growth and development of their own people as NHA," Couch said. "This culture helps keep the people we have and that helps us keep excelling and keep growing."

High Expectations as the Standard

For 30 years, NHA has fostered a culture of high expectations. Our principals embody this culture within their schools, consistently prioritizing what is best for their students. Hoppesch shared that NHA principals create spaces where students feel safe, respected, and prepared to meet high standards of learning.

"Strong leaders create that culture of excellence in the building," Hoppesch added. "Good leaders create great culture first, and once that culture is set, then learning can take place. Our students benefit when we have those good leaders."

Proven Outcomes for Students

NHA's approach has proven to have significant outcomes for students. A study conducted by Stanford's Center for Research on Education Outcomes (CREDO) demonstrated that NHA students gained an impressive 69 days of additional learning in math and 46 days in reading compared to their peers in traditional schools.

At NHA, we are building a foundation for student success that extends beyond the classroom, thanks in large part to investment in our school leaders.

If you're interested in a teaching career with growth opportunities, NHA offers the support to become a successful school leader.

About National Heritage Academies:

National Heritage Academies® (NHA®) is a network of 103 tuition-free, public charter schools across nine states, serving more than 68,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information, visit nhaschools.com. To find the nearest charter school near you, use the NHA school finder.

SOURCE National Heritage Academies