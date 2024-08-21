Celebrating Motherhood: Momcozy Empowers Breastfeeding Mothers Nationwide with Successful Offline Events and Webinars

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Breastfeeding Awareness Month progresses, the global one-stop mother and baby brand Momcozy continues to champion and support breastfeeding mothers through a series of impactful initiatives. Momcozy recently actively engaged the community through a significant offline event in Washington, DC, and an enlightening online webinar series, embodying its commitment to empowering mothers on their breastfeeding journeys.

In collaboration with prestigious partners such as the American College of Nurse-Midwives, District Motherhued, and Pumpspotting, Momcozy held a grand celebration in the historic neighborhood of Georgetown, in the heart of Washington DC. The event was thoughtfully structured, catering to both local breastfeeding mothers and maternity professionals.

A highlight of the event was a guest speaker session focusing on self-care, acknowledging the importance of holistic well-being for mothers. In addition, there was an inspiring breastfeeding portrait shooting session, where mothers took meaningful breastfeeding portraits with their babies to celebrate every mother's maternity journey.

"The event provided valuable networking opportunities for Momcozy with local maternity providers and expert resources, contributing significantly to the future scope of the Momcozy Care Program," said Lalaina Rabary, North American Marketing Manager of Momcozy.

Complementing the success of this offline event was Momcozy's online webinar series titled "Nurturing New Beginnings." These webinars focused on essential topics such as breastfeeding basics and practical pumping techniques.

The most recent session "Navigating Pumping" was led by keynote speaker Emily Silver, the co-founder of NAPS, a Family Nurse Practitioner, IBCLC, and mom to 3 girls. Emily shared practical insights on pump usage, breastmilk storage, and more, empowering mothers with the knowledge to navigate this aspect of breastfeeding successfully. Over 600 moms participated in the webinar, with one mom expressing, "I wish I had this information at the start of my breastfeeding journey."

As National Breastfeeding Awareness Month continues to unfold, Momcozy remains dedicated to shedding light on the diverse experiences of breastfeeding mothers while acknowledging and addressing their challenges. The company is poised to continue its celebrations with upcoming offline events in Dallas, Austin, and Miami, alongside a series of ongoing online education courses.

