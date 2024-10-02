Celebrating Silver: MatchMaker Marks 25 Years of Building Diverse Suppliers and Communities

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis hosts 25th annual supplier diversity MatchMaker event

Event connects more than 325 diverse business owners with more than 225 Tier 1 supplier decision-makers and Stellantis purchasing, supply chain and supplier quality representatives across commodity areas

Annual tradeshow and networking event has generated more than $4 billion in new business opportunities

in new business opportunities Company has purchased more than $100 billion from diverse-owned suppliers since 1983

from diverse-owned suppliers since 1983 Head of North America supplier diversity honored for leadership in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion

supplier diversity honored for leadership in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion Supplier Diversity Program recognized by Canadian Aboriginal and Minority Supplier Council and Great Lakes Women's Business Council

A quarter century and still going strong, Stellantis today hosted its 25th annual supplier diversity MatchMaker program, demonstrating the company's long-standing commitment to building a diverse supply base and growing wealth for diverse business owners and communities. The annual event has generated more than $4 billion in new business opportunities for diverse-owned businesses since its inception in 1999, including minority-, women-, veteran-, LGBTQ- and disability-owned businesses, HUBZone, 8a, as well as small businesses.

Stellantis' MatchMaker program offers diverse-owned companies the opportunity to host exhibit spaces, network and learn about the company's supplier diversity development initiatives, including participating in "matchmaking" meetings with key buyers and decision-makers.

This year's MatchMaker was attended by more than 1,000 participants at the company's Auburn Hills campus, including more than 325 diverse business owners and more than 225 Tier 1 supplier decision-makers, as well as Stellantis purchasing, supply chain and supplier quality representatives across commodity areas.

"Our 25th anniversary is not only a significant milestone, but also a testament to our steadfast commitment to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion within our supply base," said Bruno Olvera, head of diversity supplier development, Stellantis North America. "We have worked tirelessly to foster a culture of collaboration and support with our suppliers, particularly focusing on empowering underrepresented businesses and communities. We are so proud that this award-winning program has had such a profound impact on so many businesses that may not have otherwise had an opportunity to participate in the auto industry."

Since the inception of the company's supplier diversity program in 1983, Stellantis has purchased more than $100 billion from diverse-owned suppliers. Last year, Stellantis spent $9.3 billion in North America with diverse suppliers. Over the past 12 years, the company's High Focus program, which strategically works with suppliers to ensure they are meeting their diversity goals and objectives, has generated more than $6.7 billion in diverse spend.

Celebrating supplier diversity program recent honors

As Stellantis embarks on the 41st year of its supplier diversity program, the company continues to receive recognition for its supplier diversity initiatives and leadership.

Olvera, who has led the company's North America supplier diversity development program since 2022, was honored recently by DiversityPlus Magazine as a Top 25 Diversity Change Leader. He was recognized for his contributions to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within the organization and communities.

In addition, the company recently received three awards – a first – from the Canadian Aboriginal and Minority Supplier Council (CAMSC): Company Collaboration Award, Procurement Business Advocate of Year for Olvera and Social Good Award for Manager of Canada Government Affairs Amy DiGiovanni.

The Great Lakes Women's Business Council (GLWBC) also awarded Stellantis with an Excellence in Supplier Diversity Award in the Best in Class category, the organization's highest-level award, for the second consecutive year.

In partnership with the GLWBC, Stellantis launched an innovative supplier development program, MentorWE, in 2022 for women-owned suppliers to prepare them for future contracting and procurement opportunities.

The company's supplier diversity initiatives also have been recognized with:

No. 2 ranking in the Fair360 (formerly known as DiversityInc) annual review of corporate supplier diversity programs in the U.S.

Top Corporations All Time for Women's Business Enterprises by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)

For more information about Stellantis' supplier diversity programs, visit www.supplierdiversitystellantis.com.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers, aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility for all. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic, innovative and award-winning brands, including Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, while creating added value for all stakeholders.

Follow company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Company website: www.stellantis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna

Twitter: @StellantisNA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis