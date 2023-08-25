Celebrating Small - 25% of Furniture Followers Polled Have Most Difficulty Designing Small Areas; Ballard Designs Creates 11 Smaller Pieces for That

Online furniture store Ballard Designs ready to furnish the smallest spaces in the housing market – with instant designer luxury.

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From cottages to bungalows and modern mini farmhouses, small is beautiful again when it comes to home design. But small spaces can be a real challenge for do-it-yourself decorators. According to a recent Instagram poll of 347 Ballard store followers, fully 25% think small rooms are harder to design than spacious ones.

The smaller size of this Julep Mirror by Ballard Designs is a perfect deep-frame complement to an art wall in a tighter space. Ballard Designs' new Bobbie Secretary desk is a smaller space solution for the hard to design "corner office" at home.

"When you're working with a small space, every piece you select is important," says Dominic Milanese, VP of Retail for Ballard Designs. "Your furniture and accessories have to be just as functional as they are beautiful, often doing double duty to add extra storage and serving area while preserving precious space."

To address the burgeoning market for small space solutions, Ballard is introducing 15 smaller scaled items as part of its new fall product launch.

From a mirror with unexpected storage to space-saving corner cabinets, c-shaped side tables, and a compact secretary desk, Ballard's design emphasis for their new line is on luxury with each piece utilizing the best materials and craftsmanship.

"Just because your space is limited, doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style or quality," Milanese explains. "Ballard has a history of designing for very large homes to cozy neighborhood abodes. No matter the size of your space, our goal is to create furnishings and décor that deliver a big designer look instantly."

Ballard Designs' newest solutions for tighter spaces include:

Julep Mirror

Rupert C-Table

Andie Side Table

Eli Benches (1-Seat, 2-Seat & 3-Seat)

Baylor Dining Chair

Brenna Dining Table

Paloma 4-Light Chandelier

Benson Corner Cabinet

Rena Corner Cabinet

Bobbie Secretary

Suzanne Kasler Henri Kitchen Island

The timing of Ballard Designs' focus on small spaces couldn't be better. The new product launch coincides with a growing trend in the housing market toward smaller remodeling projects cited in a recent report by Harvard's Joint Center:

"Homeowners are likely to pull back on high-end discretionary projects and instead focus their spending on necessary replacements and smaller projects in the immediate future," said Carlos Martin, project director of the Remodeling Futures Program.

Ballard's new products released for August 2023 include a healthy standard assortment plus its latest small-space furniture and décor, all available online and through its 19 retail locations nationwide.

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs® has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM which includes QVC®, HSN®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®.

