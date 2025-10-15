Celebrating the sweetest fans: Candy Crush® unveils its first official collection inspired by the iconic game

Candy Crush Saga

Oct 15, 2025

Featuring exclusive goodies to wear, share, and show off your Candy side in style

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Candy Kingdom is coming to life like never before! Candy Crush® has officially launched its first-ever online store, bringing the colorful world of the game into real life.

The divine debut collection transforms Candy Crush's signature energy into fashion, collectibles, and vibrant essentials that capture the game's joyful spirit. From seriously sweet apparel and candified accessories to gifts inspired by the game itself, every piece lets fans wear, share, and celebrate their love for the game in vibrant style.

The launch of the Candy Crush Shop comes as the much-loved game aims to bring play to the everyday and celebrates the millions of Candy Crush Saga players.

"For many of us, Candy Crush is about finding little moments of joy in our busy lives," said Benjamin Pommeraud, General Manager for Strategic Initiatives at King. "With this first collection, we wanted to bring the same spirit beyond the game through fun, comfortable, and colorful designs that fans will love."

The new Candy Crush collection extends the brand's playful energy beyond the screen. Starting with apparel and accessories, the range will continue to expand, meeting players where they live and play.

The Candy Crush Shop is officially open at https://shop.candycrush.com, your ultimate stop for gifting, collecting, and showing off your Candy Crush pride. Sweet new capsules and limited-edition drops are also on the way, keeping every Candy Crush player's wardrobe (and wish list) bursting with playful, game-inspired style.

Stay tuned for more!

Candy Crush Saga is free to download and play on iOS and Android. For more info on the game and upcoming tournaments, visit: www.candycrushsaga.com.

© /TM / ® 2025 King.com Ltd. "King" "Candy Crush" and associated marks and logos are trademarks of King.com Ltd or related entities.

About Candy Crush Saga 

Candy Crush Saga® is one of the world's most popular mobile games. Millions of players around the globe match colorful candies in combinations of three or more to win points, defeat obstacles and progress through more than 20,000 levels. Launched in 2012, Candy Crush Saga is available to download for free from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon App store, Windows App Store and Facebook.

About King 
With a mission of Making the World Playful, King is a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world with more than 20 years of history of delivering some of the world's most iconic games in the mobile gaming industry, including the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile titles such as Farm Heroes Saga. King games are played by more than 200 million monthly active users. King, part of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), has Kingsters in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona, Berlin, Dublin, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta. More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn, @lifeatking on Instagram, or @king_games on X.

