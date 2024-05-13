Celebration of National Slider Day on May 15 includes a FREE Original Slider for White Castle Customers

Legendary purveyor of great taste closes in on over 30 billion sliders sold milestone.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, home of The Original Slider® and America's first fast-food hamburger restaurant, is recognizing National Slider Day on May 15 by treating Cravers to a complimentary Original Slider. No purchase is necessary. Customers will simply use a digital coupon available on White Castle's social media channels or enter the code SLIDERDAY on the app to redeem the offer.

Cravers visiting White Castle on National Slider Day on May 15 will receive a complimentary Original Slider. Post this White Castle introduced National Slider Day in May 2015 to honor the iconic, steamed-grilled-on-a-bed-of-onions hamburger, which in 2014 Time magazine declared "the most influential burger of all time."

White Castle helped elevate the humble hamburger from culinary novelty to an American household staple when it was founded in 1921. At a price of $0.05 per Slider, value and convenience were the foundation of the restaurant's concept. Those foundational principles remain resolute to this day.

"We're humbled to have always led the charge to serve up hot and tasty food at an affordable price," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Today when families follow their Crave to the Castle, no matter their income, they know they are going to be able to explore a delicious menu they can afford. It's a testament to how we've helped create memorable moments for generations of customers."

White Castle introduced National Slider Day in May 2015 to honor the iconic, steamed-grilled-on-a-bed-of-onions hamburger, which in 2014 Time magazine declared "the most influential burger of all time." Though the Original Slider is highly regarded for its craveworthy taste, the 100% beef patty is equally as famous for its 2x2-inch size, making it so easy to eat it was dubbed the Slider.

White Castle's selection of Sliders has grown significantly since the Original Slider was introduced in 1921. In 1962, 41 years after serving its first Slider, White Castle introduced its first new menu item – the Cheese Slider. Today, White Castle restaurants offer a variety of Sliders, including the 1921 Slider, Chicken and Waffles Slider, the Panko Fish Slider and the Impossible™ Slider, as well as limited-time seasonal favorites like the Sloppy Joe and the Bacon Ranch Chicken Ring sliders. White Castle also offers several breakfast Sliders, made with fresh cracked egg, including the Original Slider with Egg & Cheese and the Belgian Waffle Slider, which can be ordered any time morning, noon or night. More than two-thirds of White Castles are open 24/7 and others past midnight, providing customers delicious menu offerings and value no matter the time cravings' hit.

In 1987, White Castle entered the retail food business by selling its one-of-a-kind Sliders in grocery store aisles. It was the very first fast-food chain to do so. Today, 37 years later, White Castle has sold more than 6.5 billion Sliders in grocery, club and convenient stores across all 50 states.

"The same recipe and ingredients in the patties and buns used in restaurants is what customers will experience when they purchase Sliders in their local grocers freezer aisle," said Richardson. "That's what we mean when we say when you have a microwave you have a White Castle, because your microwave is a true portal to the Castle."

Cravers can find their closest retailer at whitecastle.com/grocery.

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021, 2022 and 2023 — the only fast-food restaurant to earn this distinction three years in a row — and is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

