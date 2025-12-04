White Castle Serves Up the Season's Best White Elephant Gifts at Its House of Crave Online Store

From cozy Crocs to a collectible dragon, these unexpected finds are guaranteed to deliver laughs and get stolen fast!

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle is making holiday gifting more fun this year with a lineup of playful, surprising and steal-worthy White Elephant gift ideas from its House of Crave online store. Whether the goal is to delight, surprise or confuse your friends and family, these one-of-a-kind items will be the hit of the gift exchange, triggering laughs and prompting steals.

The House of Crave online shop — White Castle's hub for accessories, apparel and other collectibles — is stocked with unique, affordable and delightfully unexpected items made for holiday gift-giving. This year's assortment features these top White Elephant picks:

In addition to the items listed above, White Castle fans can choose from dozens more fun and unique items that work perfectly for a White Elephant gift exchange, including:

Pickleball paddle set — A must have for the competitive or athletically curious.

— A must have for the competitive or athletically curious. Classic tin lunchbox — Equal parts retro and practical.

— Equal parts retro and practical. Beanies, bucket hats and T-shirts — Wearable Craver pride.

— Wearable Craver pride. Beach towels and bathing suits — White Castle goes to the beach.

— White Castle goes to the beach. Pint glasses and tumblers — Perfect for toasting holiday cheer.

— Perfect for toasting holiday cheer. Tote bags — Practical, portable and proudly Crave-forward.

— Practical, portable and proudly Crave-forward. Friendship bracelets — A sweet way to commemorate friends of the Crave.

"White Elephant exchanges are where personality really shines," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "The House of Crave has dozens of items designed to bring a smile, spark a laugh or make someone feel like the Craver they truly are. When it comes to holiday gifts, we have something for everyone."

White Castle is offering free shipping on all House of Crave merchandise on Dec. 10.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including "Most Influential Burger of All Time" by Time magazine (2014, The Original Slider®) and one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies" by Fast Company (2021). White Castle is known for the legendary engagement of its team members and has received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ for an extraordinary five consecutive years spanning 2021–2025. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans (Cravers), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the CRAVER NATION REWARDS® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. For more information on White Castle and how to Follow Your Crave, visit whitecastle.com.

