Cincinnati, Louisville and New Jersey Cravers to help determine whether White Castle's new Cheddar Smoked Sausage Slider and Pretzel Nibblers become next new limited-time-offer menu items

The trio of test markets will help choose White Castle's next big flavor moment

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, the innovator of The Original Slider, is inviting the Queen City, Derby City and the Garden State to take part in a delicious decision, one that could help determine upcoming additions to the menu. America's first fast-food restaurant is rolling out the Cheddar Smoked Sausage Slider and Pretzel Nibblers in these three markets. The response at local Castles to these bold new bites will help determine whether they earn a spot on White Castle's menu nationwide.

The Cheddar Smoked Sausage Slider features a smoked sausage link infused with cheddar cheese, topped with caramelized onions and served on White Castle's pillowy soft signature Slider bun.

Perfectly shareable and satisfyingly salty, the Pretzel Nibblers are soft and chewy pretzel nuggets, fried to a golden brown and tossed in kosher salt, making them the ultimate dipping companion for White Castle's warm, creamy cheese sauce.

White Castle's culinary team continues to find creative ways to deliver craveable flavor and indulgent combinations, introducing fresh twists on familiar favorites that make every visit a little more exciting.

"At White Castle, we love giving our Cravers a seat at the table when it comes to what's the next star limited-time-offer on our menu," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We've always believed that the best ideas come from those who know the Crave best — our customers. These new test items bring big, bold flavor in bite-sized form, and we can't wait to see if Cravers in the three markets decide if they will earn a place on our menu."

Cravers in Cincinnati, Louisville and New Jersey can visit their local Castle to cast their vote, one delicious bite at a time. The Cheddar Smoked Sausage Slider and Pretzel Nibblers are available while supplies last.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including "Most Influential Burger of All Time" by Time magazine (2014, The Original Slider®) and one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies" by Fast Company (2021). White Castle is known for the legendary engagement of its team members and has received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ for an extraordinary five consecutive years spanning 2021–2025. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans (Cravers), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the CRAVER NATION REWARDS® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. For more information on White Castle and how to Follow Your Crave, visit whitecastle.com.

