Celebree School Announces 5-Unit Raleigh Development Agreement with Largest Franchisee in the System

RALEIGH, N.C., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, announces the signing of a five-unit development agreement slated for the Raleigh area. On the heels of the first corporate school announcement in the state, this agreement marks the brand's first franchisee development deal in the Raleigh area where demand for quality childhood education continues to rise.

Behind the five-unit agreement is Jason Skidmore, a father of three children on a mission to leave behind a multi-unit legacy business that will continue for generations to come. Skidmore is no stranger to entrepreneurship. As a young adult, he and his wife founded a transportation service in 1996 for patients requiring transfer for long-term care or, in many cases, transporting patients to higher tertiary care hospitals with capabilities to provide specialized services. In addition, Skidmore founded a management company to oversee his various interests and Statewide Automotive, a full-service automotive repair business focused on general and commercial auto repairs.

Over the years, Skidmore became interested in investing in a business that would serve the community in an impactful way and would be easy to pass down to his children. He soon discovered Celebree School. Seeing the brand as the perfect fit for his family, the Skidmores now boast three open Celebree Schools across Maryland in Glen Burnie, Owings Mills, and Canton, one in development, and five more signed – earning the title as the largest franchisee in the system.

"My wife and I were researching different business opportunities that would provide a sense of enjoyment, remain stable during hard times and also create a long-lasting legacy for our kids," said Skidmore. "Legacy is allowing our children to take over something we've built, where they would carry the business over for the next several generations – allowing them to not only support their own families but the community as well. We invested in the brand because we aligned with Celebree's mission to 'Grow People Big and Small™' and their core competencies focused on building talent and academic success for the children. It is comforting to know the brand has the key ingredients to the recipe, and they are readily available to help me build a successful business for my community and my family."

This year, the Skidmores will open their fourth location in Columbia, MD in May. With multi-unit growth on their mind, the Skidmores chose to expand in North Carolina, since the Maryland market was no longer available. Raleigh is the closest market to their home, making it easy to get to so the family can maintain a presence in each school. The five units in this agreement are anticipated to open within the next several years, with a goal to open two per year.

"2024 is an exciting chapter in our brand's growth journey," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "The increasing demand for quality childhood education in the area aligns perfectly with Celebree School's mission to provide nurturing and enriching experiences. We are thrilled to expand in the Raleigh market, and I know the Skidmores will support the brand and the community for years to come."

Today, the franchise brand boasts 47 schools open, 55 franchisees awarded over 100 sites, a presence across 15 states, and an enrollment of more than 4,570 children who are being protected, educated, and nurtured within the Celebree family.

As franchise development continues to surge, Celebree School is looking for qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities who are involved in their community, have a passion for childhood education, and are eager to explore the world of franchising.

Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and Small™, and was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Each Celebree School is a village made up of parents, children, and educators with a focus on curriculum-based care that prepares your child for kindergarten and beyond.

Programs are available for children six weeks to 12 years old with unique curriculums designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. Care is available part-time or full-time, and parents are allowed to drop in and visit at any time.

When franchisees invest with Celebree School, they're investing in an award-winning organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and a proven business model backed with 30 plus years of experience in providing exceptional early childhood education.

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

