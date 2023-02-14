Celebree School Announces Corporate Hub Strategy: Debuts in Cary, NC

Early Childhood Education Franchise to Open First School in North Carolina Fueling Statewide Franchise Development

CARY, N.C., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, is rolling out an aggressive corporate hub strategy as the emerging franchise brand expands beyond its home state into new markets across the country. The first corporate school to debut under this strategic growth initiative is Celebree School of Cary, as company executives see vast franchise growth potential across the state.

The new corporate-owned school is slated to open Q4 2023 at 11550 Green Level Church Rd. As the first location to open in North Carolina, Celebree School looks to grow and enhance brand awareness while awarding franchise agreements in key markets across the state, including the Raleigh-Durham DMA that can boast 18 locations and the greater Charlotte market that has the opportunity for 16 schools. Celebree School recently opened in Fort Mill, SC, servicing the Charlotte DMA as the brand continues to ramp up expansion efforts.

As Celebree School seeds the market with a corporate hub, the brand will have the opportunity to truly become a local expert. Not only will this aid in identifying prime areas for growth, but it will also play a critical role in recruitment, enrollment, and training as part of franchisee onboarding and opening.

"This is an exciting chapter in our brand's growth journey," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "With a 28-plus-year history , we've built an incredible infrastructure for growth and are now strategically expanding across the country with like-minded franchisees who believe in our brand and our mission. With many of our competitors sold out in such key markets, we bring forth an exciting franchise opportunity for eager entrepreneurs looking to develop in areas with strong demand for high-quality early childhood education."

Celebree School is set to open five additional corporate hubs in strategic growth markets across the country: Atlanta; GA; Boston, MA; Dallas, TX; Houston, TX; Orlando, FL. All corporate locations are projected to open by the end of 2024 with the intent to help drive franchise growth. These development efforts contribute to Celebree School's aggressive expansion goal of opening 150 new schools over the next three years.

Today, Celebree has 26 corporate schools, 13 franchise locations, and 90-plus in various stages of development. As franchise development continues to surge, Celebree School is looking for qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities who are involved in their community, have a passion for childhood education, and are eager to explore the world of franchising.

Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and Small™, and was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Each Celebree School is a village made up of parents, children, and educators with a focus on curriculum-based care that prepares your child for kindergarten and beyond.

Programs are available for children six weeks to 12-years-old with unique curriculums designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. Care is available part-time or full-time, and parents are allowed to drop in and visit at any time.

When franchisees invest with Celebree School, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and a proven business model backed with 28-plus years of experience in providing exceptional early childhood education. For more information of franchising opportunities visit https://www.celebree.com/franchising/.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Celebree School