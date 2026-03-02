Celebree School Launches “Healthy Habits Start Here” Campaign for National Nutrition Month

Because We've All Negotiated with a Toddler Over One Bite of Broccoli

BALTIMORE, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've ever cut a sandwich into a different shape just to convince your child to eat it…hidden spinach in a smoothie…or wondered at 8:47 p.m. whether your toddler consumed a single vegetable today – you're not alone.

This March, in honor of National Nutrition Month, Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education offering infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, is launching its month-long campaign, "Healthy Habits Start Here," designed to make healthy eating feel less stressful and a lot more joyful.

Because let's be honest: feeding toddlers in 2026 comes with questions:

Are they getting enough nutrients?

Is it normal that they loved strawberries yesterday and refuse them today?

How do you balance healthy choices with rising grocery bills?

Running March 2–31, the campaign offers practical tools, expert guidance, and playful activities to help families build lifelong healthy habits – without adding pressure to already busy parents.

Ways Families Can Get Involved:

Families can enter the national social media giveaway by following @celebreeschool, engaging with campaign posts, and sharing their own cooking moments using #HealthyHabitsStartHere. The winner will be selected at random and announced April 1. "Eat the Rainbow" Social Media Challenge: To encourage food exploration at home, Celebree School will spotlight a special week in March featuring a different color of the rainbow each day, along with simple kid-friendly benefits. Families are invited to post their child's colorful meals using # HealthyHabitsStartHere for a chance to win a toddler utensils cooking set.

To provide lasting value beyond the campaign, Celebree is introducing an Everyday Nutrition Toolkit accessible via its Healthy Habits Start Here landing page, featuring: Webinar – Raising Healthy Eaters on a Real-Life Budget: Smart Nutrition for Today's Toddlers: Hosted by Novick Childcare Solutions, this webinar is free and open to the public on March 25 at 6:30 p.m. ET. It will be led by Caitlin Boland, Registered Dietitian and Licensed Dietitian Nutritionist and Julie Poole. The session will cover everything from affordable, nutrient-dense grocery staples to managing picky eaters without power struggles. Register HERE.

"At Celebree, we believe healthy habits begin early and are built through joyful, everyday moments," said Kristen Miller, Director of Education at Celebree School. "National Nutrition Month provides an opportunity to partner with families in creating positive food experiences that strengthen confidence, encourage curiosity, and support lifelong well-being."

According to national data, about one-third of U.S. children ages 1-5 do not eat fruit daily, and nearly half do not eat vegetables daily.* At the same time, diet quality scores for children fall short of federal recommendations. Rather than focusing on perfection, Celebree's campaign focuses on progress – empowering families to make small, manageable changes that add up over time.

Serving children from six weeks to 12 years old, Celebree is known for its world-class curriculum that nurtures learning through play, hands-on projects, and age-appropriate activities, while also fostering positive social skills and core values.

This March, Celebree invites families to join in on the fun, because healthy habits don't start with perfection – they start here.

To access "Healthy Habits Start Here" resources, please visit https://www.celebree.com/healthy-habits-start-here/

For more information about Celebree School, visit https://www.celebree.com/

*According to the USDA Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025 Report

