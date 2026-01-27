Celebree School Kicks Off 2026 With Expansion Momentum, Top Franchise Rankings, and a Focus on Responsible Growth

Expanded U.S. footprint with 16 new franchise agreements and 15 openings in 2025

Ranked No. 305 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, highlighting franchisee satisfaction and system strength

Advancing operational excellence with a focus on unit economics and responsible franchising

BALTIMORE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education offering infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, enters 2026 with strong momentum following a year of meaningful growth, national recognition, and key operational milestones. The brand's continued progress reflects a disciplined approach to expansion and a strong commitment to franchisee success.

"Our goal for this year is to continue to grow in ways that matter; thoughtfully, strategically, and with purpose," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "In 2026, we're strengthening our franchise system, improving operational standards, and ensuring that every school reflects the quality, consistency, and attention to detail that families expect. By supporting our franchisees with best-in-class tools, training, and resources, we're building a foundation for sustainable growth that benefits children, families, and communities alike."

Spreading Early Education Excellence: Franchise System Expands Across the U.S.

In 2025, Celebree School awarded 16 new franchise agreements and opened 15 new locations across key markets, including Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma, and New Jersey. The brand also celebrated its first locations in Wisconsin and Washington, D.C., reflecting a targeted, strategic approach to expansion.

Franchise Leadership Validated: National Recognition Across the Industry

Celebree School's performance and leadership were recognized through a combination of 2025 honors and early 2026 industry rankings, reflecting the brand's continued momentum and growing national profile. Notably, the brand earned a No. 305 ranking on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® in 2026, jumping from No. 418 the previous year.

Additional recognitions include:

Franchise Dictionary Magazine Top 100 Game Changers

Richard Huffman's EY Mid-Atlantic Recognition

Richard Huffman featured as a Baltimore Business Journal's 2025 Power 10 CEO

FCXC Franchise Innovation Award

2026 Franchise Times Fast & Serious List (No. 37)

OnCon Icon Awards Top 50 Marketing Teams

FLDC STAR Awards: Best Online Lead Form Submission and Telephone Follow-Up

Franchise Times Top 400

2025 Fran-tastic Brand from FranServe

Internal operational improvements, including technology enhancements and leadership appointments, also positioned the brand for continued success and prepared the system for accelerated growth.

Looking Ahead: Strategic Growth and Innovation in 2026

As Celebree School looks forward, the brand is taking a disciplined, forward-focused approach to growth. The year ahead will prioritize strategic unit expansion rooted in responsible franchising, alongside a continued emphasis on strengthening unit economics to support long-term franchisee profitability.

Targeted growth in both new and existing markets will be balanced with an unwavering commitment to operational excellence and high-quality care.

"Our focus is on growing responsibly, strengthening our franchisees' capabilities, and ensuring every school delivers the highest-quality education and care, building a foundation for children, families, and communities to thrive," added Huffman.

Franchise Opportunities Open Across Key Markets

Celebree School offers franchisees a proven business model, comprehensive training, ongoing operational support, and access to proprietary technology and marketing resources. As the brand continues its national expansion, Celebree School is seeking qualified, engaged individuals for both single- and multi-unit ownership opportunities.

Current target markets include: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Austin, and Philadelphia.

With prime territories available, franchisees can join a growing system built for long-term success while making a meaningful impact by bringing high-quality early childhood education to their communities.

For more information about Celebree School franchise opportunities, please visit https://franchise.celebree.com/.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

