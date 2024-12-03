Celebree School Awarded IFA's First-Ever Emerging Franchisor Award

The award is a testament to Celebree School's responsible franchise growth and bright future ahead. Post this

Founder & CEO of Celebree School Richard Huffman, his wife Dawn, and over eight executive team members were honored to receive the award at the IFA's annual Emerging Franchisor Conference in Austin where they were recognized as the leading emerging franchisor operating an outstanding brand with less than ten years in franchising. From humble beginnings in Ellicott City, Maryland dating back to 1994, Celebree School is honored to bring the first ever Emerging Franchisor of the Year Award to its home state.

Today, Celebree School boasts 55 schools open and 73 franchisees who have been awarded over 160 sites. With a presence in 19 states, Celebree School proudly enrolls more than 7,200 children on a weekly basis.

"IFA established the Emerging Franchisor Award to recognize emerging brands with sound fundamentals for long-term growth, a commitment to responsible franchising practices and a positive impact in the communities where their franchisees operate," said Matt Haller, IFA president and CEO. "Celebree School has consistently stood out for the work it has done to not only help the families it serves but is a leader in franchising responsibly. As more Americans look to franchising as a pathway for small business ownership and generational wealth creation, it's important for IFA to recognize brands that are supporting the growth of the franchise business model, and doing it the right way."

Celebree School began franchising its already proven model in 2019, offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to spread the brand's mission to Grow People Big and Small™. As a brand that has grown from a single preschool to a flourishing franchise network, Celebree School has significantly impacted early childhood education through responsible growth, strategic expansion, and community engagement.

To be considered for the award, a brand must have:

Been in franchising for less than 10 years (from first FDD)

Have filed 3 years of FDDs

Have more than $25M minimum in systemwide sales

minimum in systemwide sales Have less than a 10% closure rate

Have included an Item 19 in your most recent FDD

Celebree's responsible growth strategy prioritizes selecting franchisees who align with its core values of education, community involvement, and integrity. By focusing on quality over quantity, the brand has expanded while maintaining its high standards. This approach resulted in the opening of seven new schools last year and securing 23 new agreements—many of which were multi-unit deals—demonstrating Celebree's ability to scale responsibly.

"This award is truly a testament to the hard work and dedication that our entire team, at all levels of the brand, put in," said Huffman. "When we began franchising, we set out on a mission to deliver quality early childhood education to communities across the country. Every day since, we've seen the impact of our work in our franchisees, teachers, and families. As we celebrate this brand milestone, we continue to look forward to our future as we aim to empower more students, teachers, and entrepreneurs across the country for many years to come."

As the brand continues to grow, it aims to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities who are involved in their community, have a passion for childhood education, and are eager to explore the world of franchising.

For more information on franchising opportunities, visit https://www.celebree.com/franchising/.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

About the International Franchise Association

Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the approximately 806,270 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.7 million direct jobs, $858.5 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and almost 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

