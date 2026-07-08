Huffman Family Foundation Commits $2 Million+ to Philanthropic Efforts Across Maryland

Investments Support Students & Families Through Education, Community Partnerships, and Access to Opportunity

BALTIMORE, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huffman Family Brands, a unified umbrella company dedicated to social development, innovation, and empowerment, has donated over $2 million to support schools, universities and community organizations across Maryland through the Huffman Family Foundation. The investments reflect the organization's ongoing commitment to expanding educational opportunities, strengthening student experiences, and supporting families throughout Maryland.

Huffman Family Foundation Donated over $2 million to Schools and Community Organizations Across Maryland

"Success isn't measured only by what we build as an organization, but by the opportunities we help create for others," said Richard Huffman, Founder & CEO of Huffman Family Brands. "Supporting education and community organizations is a responsibility we take seriously because those investments shape future leaders, strengthen families, and create a ripple effect that benefits entire communities for generations."

Investing in Student Experiences Across Maryland

Calvert Hall College High School : The Huffman Family Foundation recently committed $800,000 toward the creation of The Huffman Family Sports Performance Center at the high school. The project, expected to finish before the start of the 2026-2027 school year, will transform the existing space into a multi-purpose facility designed to support both academic and athletic development, with a lecture hall, athletic training and film review areas, as well as upgraded locker rooms, bathrooms, and team meeting spaces.

: The Huffman Family Foundation recently committed $800,000 toward the creation of at the high school. The project, expected to finish before the start of the 2026-2027 school year, will transform the existing space into a multi-purpose facility designed to support both academic and athletic development, with a lecture hall, athletic training and film review areas, as well as upgraded locker rooms, bathrooms, and team meeting spaces. Notre Dame Preparatory School: The Huffman Family Foundation made a historic $1 million gift to the school's Common Ground: Building NDP's Future campaign. The $7.5 million initiative will fund a new Student Commons designed to foster connection, collaboration and a stronger sense of community among students.

The Huffman Family Foundation made a historic gift to the school's Common Ground: Building NDP's Future campaign. The $7.5 million initiative will fund a new Student Commons designed to foster connection, collaboration and a stronger sense of community among students. Salisbury University: The foundation recently supported the development of The Huffman Family Sports Performance Center, a dedicated facility that enhances student-athlete training while reinforcing the university's holistic approach to education by supporting academic, athletic, and personal development.

Expanding Access to High-Quality Early Childhood Education

Education and community impact remain at the core of Huffman Family Brands' mission. Through the Huffman Family Foundation and Celebree School, the organization continues to expand access to high-quality learning opportunities while supporting programs that strengthen children, families, and local communities.

Celebree School has grown into a franchise leader in early childhood education, providing infant and toddler care, preschool, and summer camp programs for families across the nation. The brand was recently selected as the largest authorized provider of Maryland's Pre-K Expansion Grant Program.

Through this partnership, qualifying families may access FREE, high-quality Pre-K education in a safe, nurturing, and holistic learning environment designed to prepare children for kindergarten and beyond.

Strengthened Support for Families Though Ronald McDonald House Charities

Huffman Family Brands' commitment to families extends beyond education.

After Huffman joined the Board of Directors of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland in 2023, Huffman Family Brands expanded its partnership through financial support and volunteer engagement.

Building on that commitment, participating Celebree School locations will donate $50 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland for every new student registered and started by August 31.

"Strong communities are built when schools, families, and organizations work together," added Huffman. "We are proud to support initiatives that create lasting opportunities for students and provide meaningful support for families throughout Maryland."

Huffman Family Brands is deeply committed to empowering communities through its platform, leveraging expertise and resources to drive meaningful change.

For more information on Huffman Family Brands, please visit: https://huffmanfamilybrands.com/

About Huffman Family Brands

Huffman Family Brands (HFB) is a unified platform company dedicated to fostering social development, innovation, and community empowerment through its portfolio of powerful and beloved brands. Led by founder Richard Huffman, HFB builds on decades of success with brands like Celebree School, Caliday School Age Programs, Celebree Enterprise, and more. Together, all operating brands under HFB provide early childhood education, enrichment programs, franchise opportunities, and philanthropic support to communities across the United States. With over 150 locations open or in development in 15 states, Huffman Family Brands continues to lead the way in supporting families, entrepreneurs, and communities. For more information, visit huffmanfamilybrands.com.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Celebree School