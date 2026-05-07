Celebree School Builds Midwest Momentum, Enters Michigan with First Grand Rapids Location

Two-School Development Agreement Marks Brand's Entry into a New State, with First Location Planned for Grand Rapids

Serving Children Through a Creative, Play-Based Learning Approach

Expanding Access to High-Quality Childcare as Demand Continues to Outpace Supply

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education offering infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, is expanding into Michigan with a two-school development agreement in the Grand Rapids area, marking its entry into the state.

The expansion builds on the brand's recent growth in the Midwest, including its entry into Wisconsin, and reflects continued momentum across the region. As Michigan ranks among the top 10 states for franchise growth in 2026, the move also aligns with increasing demand for high-quality early education.

Development is currently underway, with the first school expected to open within the next 18 months. Post this

Development is currently underway, with the first school expected to open within the next 18 months.

Meeting Michigan's Growing Demand for Early Childhood Education

Michigan continues to face a significant childcare shortage, with many communities across the state classified as "childcare deserts," where available spots fall short of demand. Even in areas with licensed capacity, staffing constraints often limit actual availability, leaving families with fewer reliable options.

As a result, demand for high-quality early education continues to grow, with families seeking programs they can trust. Celebree School's entry into the state expands access in a market where need remains high.

"Michigan is a natural next step for us as we continue to grow in the Midwest," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "We focus on markets where families are actively seeking better early education options, and where we can bring a thoughtful, high-quality approach to early learning. Grand Rapids is a strong example of that opportunity."

The Celebree School Approach

Celebree School was founded on the promise to Grow People Big and Small™, combining a strong, research-based curriculum with meaningful connection that extends beyond the classroom. Each school creates a supportive environment for children and families, helping build a foundation for success in kindergarten and beyond.

At the core of its approach is The Creative Curriculum® by Teaching Strategies, a nationally recognized program that encourages exploration, creativity, and critical thinking through hands-on learning experiences.

Built for Growth: A Franchise Model Designed to Scale

Celebree School offers a proven business model with comprehensive training, ongoing operational support, and access to proprietary technology and marketing resources. As the brand expands nationally, it is seeking qualified franchisees for both single and multi-unit opportunities.

With prime territories available, franchisees can join a growing system built for long-term success while making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Prospects are taking note of the business opportunity, as Celebree School's Franchise Disclosure Document reports $2.26M AUV for company-operated schools open and operating throughout 2025.*

For more information about Celebree School franchise opportunities, please visit https://franchise.celebree.com/.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

*Based on annual financial performance results for the 26 Company-Operated Schools across Maryland and Delaware that were considered "mature" and that were operated by our affiliates that were open and operating throughout 2025. A mature school is defined as a School that has been open for at least 24 months. See Item 19 of our April 13, 2026, Franchise Disclosure Document for additional information. Individual results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

SOURCE Celebree School