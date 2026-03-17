Empowering Families: What Really Matters When Choosing a School or Childcare Program in 2026

Celebree School Shares Framework to Help Parents Evaluate Learning Environments Beyond Public vs. Private Labels

BALTIMORE, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Choosing the right school is one of the most important, and often overwhelming, decisions families face during their child's early years. As parents prepare for the 2026 school year and weigh options ranging from public schools to private programs and community-based childcare, Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, is helping families cut through the noise by focusing on what matters most: how well the learning environment supports the individual child.

According to Celebree School's education leaders, successful school decisions aren't about labels or "types" of schools, but about quality, consistency, and alignment with a child's academic, social, and emotional needs.

Focus on what matters most: how well the learning environment supports the individual child Post this

"Parents are often pressured to decide between public or private education early on, but that perspective can miss the bigger picture," said Kristen Miller, Director of Education at Celebree School. "The key is finding a school that supports the whole child, through thoughtful instruction, personalized attention, and strong family partnerships, regardless of its label."

Why Early Learning Environments Matter

Across the country, kindergarten readiness varies widely, with some states reporting preparedness rates of about 70% while others fall well below the national average to nearly 50%. These gaps underscore that early learning environments, including childcare and preschool settings, are more than just classrooms, but launchpads for a child's successful transition, shaping the skills, confidence, and curiosity that determine how well they navigate school and beyond.

Looking Beyond Public vs. Private Labels

National enrollment data shows that approximately 74% of K–12 students attend traditional public schools, while 9% attend private schools and 7.2% attend public charter schools. At the same time, participation in private school choice programs rose by roughly 25% in 2025, signaling a broader trend that more families are actively seeking environments that align with their child's unique learning style, personality, and developmental needs.

Rather than starting with categories, Celebree encourages families to evaluate schools based on how children are supported day-to-day. Class size, teacher engagement, instructional approach, and consistency of care all influence a child's experience, particularly during the early years when brain development and social learning are most rapid.

Research consistently shows that smaller learning environments and individualized attention can support stronger social skills and interpersonal development - both of which contribute to long-term academic success, regardless of the type of school a child ultimately attends.

Key Factors Families Should Consider When Choosing a School

Understanding Learning Styles Early: Through play-based learning, structured routines, and ongoing observation, early childhood programs can identify how children engage, communicate, problem-solve, and interact socially, giving families early insight into their child's strengths and growth areas.

Through play-based learning, structured routines, and ongoing observation, early childhood programs can identify how children engage, communicate, problem-solve, and interact socially, giving families early insight into their child's strengths and growth areas. Developmental Readiness Beyond Academics: Kindergarten readiness includes emotional resilience, independence, curiosity, and social confidence - not just letters and numbers.

Kindergarten readiness includes emotional resilience, independence, curiosity, and social confidence - not just letters and numbers. School Culture and Values: Families should observe how educators speak about children and learning. Respect, kindness, curiosity, and growth should be evident throughout the environment.

Families should observe how educators speak about children and learning. Respect, kindness, curiosity, and growth should be evident throughout the environment. Communication and Family Partnership: Strong programs prioritize transparency, consistent communication, and collaboration, viewing parents as active partners in a child's development.

For families feeling overwhelmed, trusting both the research and their instincts remains key. Programs that prioritize relationships, know children well, and adapt as children grow can provide a strong foundation - regardless of whether a child enters a public or private school setting.

With programs available for children six weeks to 12 years old, Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and Small™. The brand was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Curriculums are designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about the world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities.

Current brand data from January 2026 shows that overall Celebree School students who will be entering Kindergarten in the Fall are 80%+ ready for kindergarten in all learning domains.

For more information about programs and enrollment, visit https://www.celebree.com/find-a-location/.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Celebree School