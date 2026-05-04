It Takes a Village…So Where Did It Go? Celebree School Launches NEW "Where Villages Grow" Campaign

Rebuilding Community: Top Early Childhood Education Brand Helps Overwhelmed Parents Find Real Connection

BALTIMORE, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- If your mornings involve mismatched shoes, a missing snack, and a last-minute scramble out the door – you're not alone. Modern parenting is a lot louder, faster, and more isolating than ever. And while memes and group chats offer quick laughs, they rarely replace real support. This May, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Celebree School is launching "Where Villages Grow," a campaign designed to help families rebuild something essential: community.

At Celebree, the belief is simple: If we want resilient kids, we must first support the adults who care for them. Post this Celebree School Launches NEW “Where Villages Grow” Campaign

In fact, in the first quarter of 2026, 50% of American parents felt down, depressed, or hopeless multiple days a week – a powerful reminder that support for parents has never been more needed.

At Celebree, the belief is simple: If we want resilient kids, we must first support the adults who care for them.

"Where Villages Grow" reimagines childcare as more than a daily drop-off. It reflects a deeper commitment to creating communities where families feel seen, supported, and connected – because when parents thrive, children do too.

"When parents feel understood, supported, and connected, children feel safe enough to learn and grow," said Kristen Miller, Director of Education at Celebree School. "Belonging doesn't start with children – it starts with us. Childcare shouldn't feel like a transaction. It should feel like a second home for children and for parents. That's the difference intentional community makes."

Ways Families Can Get Involved:

Win a 1-Year Headspace Subscription : Families nationwide are encouraged to follow @celebreeschool and engage with #ParentingUnplugged posts celebrating real, unfiltered parenting moments – morning mayhem, snack time fails, sibling shenanigans, and parent wins. Comment to enter; one winner will be announced June 1.

: Families nationwide are encouraged to follow @celebreeschool and engage with #ParentingUnplugged posts celebrating real, unfiltered parenting moments – morning mayhem, snack time fails, sibling shenanigans, and parent wins. Comment to enter; one winner will be announced June 1. Village-at-Home Kits (Free Downloads): Because connection doesn't stop at the classroom door, Celebree is offering free downloadable kits filled with: Aged-Based Activities to Build Connection at Home Conversation starters for family dinners "Kindness missions" to do together Simple mindfulness exercises for both parents and children Simple Tools for Parent Mental Wellness Parent reset guide Our family village map Making parent connections "Lighten the Load" weekly sheet

Because connection doesn't stop at the classroom door, Celebree is offering free downloadable kits filled with: Free Webinar – Finding Your Village in the Early Years: Hosted by Elizabeth Reynolds, PhD from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Faculty this webinar aims to support parents' mental health and wellness. As an associate professor in the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, she offers a vital perspective that connects the dots between parent and child wellness. Register HERE and join us on May 27 from 6-7 p.m. ET

Hosted by Elizabeth Reynolds, PhD from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Faculty this webinar aims to support parents' mental health and wellness. As an associate professor in the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, she offers a vital perspective that connects the dots between parent and child wellness.

Bringing the Village to Life In-School & Beyond

Inside Celebree Schools nationwide, families will experience community in action. New 'Family Community Boards' invite parents to share their skills – from hosting playdates to offering professional advice – creating a living "Village Directory" that fosters real-world connections.

In classrooms, children, teachers, and families will co-create a 'Belonging Promise,' committing to kindness, inclusion, and respect – modeling the emotional safety children need to thrive.

Why Families Choose Celebree School

At Celebree School, the mission is simple: Grow People Big and Small™. That means more than preparing children for kindergarten – it means building strong, connected communities where families feel supported every step of the way. Celebree provides nurturing, engaging environments that foster cognitive, social, and emotional development. Guided by the nationally recognized The Creative Curriculum® by Teaching Strategies, each school blends hands-on learning with meaningful connection – helping children gain confidence, independence, and a true sense of belonging. Because when children and their families are supported, entire communities grow stronger.

Parents today are overwhelmed and craving connection and socialization – but don't have the time to build it from scratch. Celebree is helping design it for them.

To access "Where Villages Grow" resources, please visit www.celebree.com/where-villages-grow

For more information about Celebree School, visit https://www.celebree.com/

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Celebree School