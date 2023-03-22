Celebree School Debuts in Texas: Announces 7 Signed Franchise Agreements

Early Childhood Education Franchise Breaks into New State as Demand for Childhood Education Rises

DALLAS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, is capitalizing on growth potential in Texas as demand for early childhood education continues to rise. The brand announces seven franchise agreements in development across the state, plus an additional 10 schools under future development agreements. All seven schools – across Austin, Dallas, and Houston – are projected to open by the end of 2024.

Texas leads the nation in population growth, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The state is now home to 30 million people – adding roughly half a million new residents since the summer of 2021. With that comes an increasingly large demand for families seeking premier early childhood education, and Celebree looks to fill that void.

First to open will be Celebree School of Dallas Arts District, projected to open in fall of 2023 at 2400 Bryan Street. Owner of this school is local Mockingbird Park resident, Mindi McClure. Prior to Celebree School, McClure spent the last three decades in investment and commercial banking. Ready for a career change, she sought out entrepreneurial opportunities where she would be able to make a powerful impact for children and families.

"I was eager to pursue the franchise opportunity and be the first franchisee to bring the Celebree brand to Texas," said McClure. "Texas has a lot of growth, and I look forward to truly building a community of families. That's what Celebree is all about, and we hope to bring that culture to life while providing the highest quality of childcare."

On the heels of this opening will be growth in the below markets:

Dallas

Three Celebree Schools opening summer/fall 2024

Houston

Two Celebree Schools opening summer 2024

Austin

One Celebree School opening summer 2024

Company leadership sees vast growth potential across Texas with opportunities to add 31 schools across Dallas, 28 schools in Houston, and eight schools in the Austin DMA.

To support the brand's hyper-growth across the state, Celebree School has announced a corporate hub strategy that will bring corporate schools to Dallas by the end of 2023 and Houston by the end of 2024. The Dallas corporate hub lease was signed on March 15, 2023 at 5459 La Sierra Drive.

As Celebree School seeds the market with a corporate hub, the brand will have the opportunity to truly become a local expert. This will play a critical role in recruitment, enrollment, and training as part of franchisee onboarding and opening. These development efforts contribute to Celebree School's aggressive expansion goal of opening 150 new schools over the next three years.

Today, Celebree has 26 corporate schools, 14 franchise locations, and 90-plus in various stages of future development. As franchise development continues to surge, Celebree School is looking for qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities who are involved in their community, have a passion for childhood education, and are eager to explore the world of franchising.

Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and Small™, and was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Each Celebree School is a village made up of parents, children, and educators with a focus on curriculum-based care that prepares your child for kindergarten and beyond.

Programs are available for children six weeks to 12-years-old with unique curriculums designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. Care is available part-time or full-time, and parents are allowed to drop in and visit at any time.

When franchisees invest with Celebree School, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and a proven business model backed with 28-plus years of experience in providing exceptional early childhood education. For more information of franchising opportunities visit https://www.celebree.com/franchising/.

