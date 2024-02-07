Celebree School Enters 30th Year with Impressive Franchise Growth & Sales Performance

Early Childhood Education Franchise Builds on Momentous 2023 with Increased YOY Sales and Multi-Unit Deals

BALTIMORE, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, is primed for continued growth in 2024 following a groundbreaking 2023 that included several new openings, licenses and franchise agreements for new Celebree Schools across the country.

Celebree School

Celebree School opened seven new schools last year, and solidified 23 unique awards consisting of a combination of licenses, future development agreements, and new markets – with 70 percent being multi-unit agreements. Embarking on its 30th year, Celebree School currently has 47 schools open and 55 franchisees who have been awarded over 100 sites. The brand has presence in 17 states with an enrollment of more than 4,570 children.

Alongside this impressive brand development is a strong revenue performance. According to Celebree School's Franchise Disclosure Document, the average Gross Revenues for the three franchised Celebree Schools that were open for the entire 2023 year were $2,074,263. Additionally, the brand updated its franchise sales and onboarding process by implementing AI-enabled solutions, scheduling tools, and automated workflows, resulting in a 130 percent franchise sales increase YOY.

Key to Celebree School's 2023 success was a winning formula of expanding with the right franchisees, breaking into new markets with the footing of a new corporate hub strategy, and leaning heavily on its proven infrastructure of support, while prioritizing systemwide enhancements. With plenty of room to grow, the brand entered multiple new markets last year, with Phoenix and Denver becoming prime target markets for 2024. Celebree Schools aims to continue to grow its footprint with qualified, engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities who are involved in their communities, have a passion for childhood education and are eager to explore the world of franchising.

To support Celebree School's aggressive expansion, the brand is continuing its corporate hub strategy in strategic growth markets across the country to fuel brand awareness. The first corporate hub location will open later this year.

"Over the last 30 years, we've built an incredible infrastructure for growth," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "As we look to the year ahead, we will continue to invest in our family of schools by expanding internal systems and updating our curriculum to focus on Growing People Small™ in pre-literacy, early mental health awareness, conscious discipline, outdoor engagement, and extracurriculars. There is immense opportunity ahead as we expand our nationwide footprint and set the industry standard within the early childhood education sector."

In addition, the brand has been recognized its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power by Entrepreneur magazine twice. Celebree School claimed the No. 1 spot in the 2023 Top New and Emerging Franchises , and most recently, landed on the highly competitive 2024 Top Franchise 500 list - an enormous accomplishment for an emerging brand.

Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and Small™, and was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Each Celebree School is a village made up of parents, children, and educators with a focus on curriculum-based care that prepares your child for kindergarten and beyond.

Programs are available for children six weeks to 12-years-old with unique curriculums designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. Care is available part-time or full-time, and parents are allowed to drop in and visit at any time.

When franchisees invest with Celebree School, they're investing in an award-winning organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and a proven business model backed with 30 years of experience in providing exceptional early childhood education.

For more information on franchising opportunities, visit https://www.celebree.com/franchising/.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, will launch a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree School and Caliday under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Celebree School