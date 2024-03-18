Celebree School Raises $215,000 for Children's Hospitals Across the Country

Early Childhood Education Franchise Hits Fundraising Milestone, Sets Ambitious Goals for 2024

BALTIMORE, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, announced a record-breaking philanthropic year, with over $215,000 raised and donated to medical centers across the country that support children of all ages. The donation amount represents the collective fundraising efforts of Celebree, Caliday, and the Huffman Family foundation.

Celebree School

With philanthropic efforts at the forefront of Celebree School's focus, thousands of children will receive medical care and support from the contributions. Highlights of the fundraising successes included:

In October of 2023, Celebree School hosted its Fourth Annual Charity Golf Tournament and raised $64,000 for the MedStar Franklin Square NICU to support the hospital in providing life-saving care. Additionally, the tournament allowed the brand to donate $45,000 to the University of Maryland Medical Center, finishing off a three year long partnership that totaled $145,000 donated to the UMMS foundation.

for the MedStar Franklin Square NICU to support the hospital in providing life-saving care. Additionally, the tournament allowed the brand to donate to the Medical Center, finishing off a three year long partnership that totaled donated to the UMMS foundation. In addition to Celebree School's corporate team, franchise partners in Washington D.C. and Boston, Mass. also participated in the brand's philanthropy mission. Celebree franchisee, Kate Mulcahy matched the Celebree School Enterprise donation of $10,000 to the Children's National Hospital, leading to a donation of $20,000 .

and also participated in the brand's philanthropy mission. Celebree franchisee, matched the Celebree School Enterprise donation of to the Children's National Hospital, leading to a donation of . In Boston , Celebree School donated $12,500 to the Boston's Children Hospital for a charity event where the team was able to tour the hospital with Celebree School franchisees, Nick and Nikki Foundas .

, Celebree School donated to the Children Hospital for a charity event where the team was able to tour the hospital with Celebree School franchisees, . In Delaware , the foundation and Celebree donated over $15,000 to the Leukemia Foundation of Delaware . This organization focuses on vital cancer research that has and will continue to save the lives of many not only in Delaware , but across the USA .

, the foundation and Celebree donated over to the Leukemia Foundation of . This organization focuses on vital cancer research that has and will continue to save the lives of many not only in , but across the . Celebree School's non-profit before and after care program, Caliday, hosted a charity walk to raise money for Kennedy Krieger Institute, an institution dedicated to improving the lives of children and youth adults with care and research focused on pediatric developmental disabilities. The "Gobble Gobble Walk N' Wobble" event raised more than $2,000 .

"I'm proud of the contributions The Huffman Family Brands has made to our communities this past year," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "At Celebree, our commitment to nurturing children and their families runs deep. Being able to make these donations and have an impact on families and children across the country aligns with our core mission and truly means the world to us."

In 2024 Celebree School aims to beat its record of $215,000 by reaching for the total donations to exceed $225,000. Richard Huffman has joined the board of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland to help families through their hardest days while their children are in the hospital. All proceeds from the 5th annual golf tournament will also go towards RMHC Maryland. This partnership with RMHCs across the United States is a continued commitment to also encourage our franchise partners to join their local chapter of the Ronald McDonald House in addition to other local philanthropic partners that connect closer to the community of each school.

Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and Small™, and was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Each Celebree School is a village made up of parents, children, and educators with a focus on curriculum-based care that prepares your child for kindergarten and beyond.

Programs are available for children six weeks to 12-years-old with unique curriculums designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. Care is available part-time or full-time, and parents are allowed to drop in and visit at any time.

When franchisees invest with Celebree School, they're investing in an award-winning organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and a proven business model backed with 30 years of experience in providing exceptional early childhood education.

In addition, the brand has been recognized its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power by Entrepreneur magazine twice. Celebree School claimed the No. 1 spot in the 2023 Top New and Emerging Franchises , and most recently, landed on the highly competitive 2024 Top Franchise 500 list - an enormous accomplishment for an emerging brand.

For more information on franchising opportunities, visit https://www.celebree.com/franchising/.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, will launch a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree School and Caliday under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Celebree School