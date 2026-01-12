Celebree School Expands Midwest Footprint, Bringing First Schools to Wisconsin

Bringing Innovative Early Education to the Milwaukee Area, Celebree School is Set to Open Its Doors in October 2027

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education offering infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, marks its debut in Wisconsin, with the first location in a multi-unit signed agreement set to open in fall of 2027. The new schools will offer a nurturing, curriculum-based environment that supports the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children while adhering to Wisconsin's early education standards.

About the Owners

Owned and operated by Arpita and Snehasish Maity, the new schools aim to nurture, educate, and empower children while supporting families. Arpita brings a strong background in technology, operations, community engagement, and early learning, along with a bachelor's degree in art. Snehasish serves as the Chief Information Officer at Fincantieri Marine Group, where he leads major digital transformation and innovation initiatives. Together, the Maity family is committed to bringing high-quality early education to their communities.

"We're thrilled to bring the Celebree School experience to the Milwaukee area with a local school that inspires curiosity, builds confidence, and provides lasting value for families," said Arpita. "We believe that meaningful change starts with a strong foundation in education, and our vision is to build a place where children can truly thrive, and families feel fully supported. For us, this is much more than opening a business, as it's an opportunity to help shape the next generation."

The Maitys plan to open multiple Celebree School locations across Wisconsin in the coming years, supporting the brand's long-term growth in the region.

The Celebree School Approach

Celebree School was founded on the promise to Grow People Big and Small™, believing that success in early childhood development stems from both exceptional curriculum and meaningful connection that extends beyond the classroom. Each Celebree School builds a village of parents, children, and educators dedicated to supporting the whole child and the whole family, while providing curriculum-based care that prepares children for kindergarten and beyond.

At the heart of Celebree's approach is The Creative Curriculum® by Teaching Strategies, a nationally recognized, research-based program trusted by educators for decades. This curriculum encourages exploration, creativity, and critical thinking through hands-on learning experiences, ensuring children build a strong foundation for future academic and personal success.

Wisconsin's Demand for Early Childhood Education

While Wisconsin was ranked seventh in education, many students are still working to regain pre-pandemic academic achievement levels. Gaps in early childhood learning, specifically foundational and social-emotional development, have contributed to these challenges and can have lasting effects as students progress in their education. With a shortage of available childcare and early learning options across the state, Celebree School is stepping in to provide accessible, high-quality programs that build strong foundations and help children thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

"It's incredibly rewarding to see our mission take root in Wisconsin," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "Knowing that children will have the support and foundation they need to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally makes this work deeply meaningful. I'm confident the Maity family will carry our vision forward and create a nurturing place where families feel truly supported."

With a 30-plus-year history of providing superior early childhood education, Celebree School delivers a stable, secure learning environment that helps children develop a lifelong love of learning. Programs are available for children six weeks to 5 years old with unique curriculum designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. Care is available part time or full time and parents are welcome to drop in and visit at any time.

