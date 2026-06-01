Celebree School Launches 0% Royalty Incentive for New Franchise Owners*

Top Early Childhood Education Franchise Debuts Incentive to Support Early Growth & Drive Strong Unit-Level Economics

BALTIMORE, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education offering infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, announces the launch of a new Franchise Development Incentive Program designed to reduce upfront operational pressure and support franchisees during the critical early stages of opening.

Under the new program, qualified new franchise owners will benefit from early-stage royalty incentives starting at 0%*, providing meaningful financial flexibility as owners build enrollment and stabilize operations.

"This incentive is another way we are investing in our franchise partners," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO Post this

Incentives of the Development Program Include*:

Weeks 1-12: 0% Royalty on Net Revenue

0% Royalty on Net Revenue Weeks 13-24: 4% Royalty on Net Revenue

4% Royalty on Net Revenue Thereafter: Standard 7% Royalty on Net Revenue

"This incentive program is about strengthening franchisee success from day one," said Mark Lubin, Chief Development Officer of Celebree School. "The early months of opening a school are the most critical, and we want to ensure our franchise owners are positioned to focus on what matters most – building enrollment, developing strong local relationships, and delivering exceptional early childhood education. This structure provides a meaningful runway while maintaining a long-term, sustainable model."

The Franchise Development Incentive Program reflects Celebree School's continued focus on responsible, franchisee-first growth as the brand expands its national footprint. By easing early-stage financial obligations, the program is designed to help new owners invest more resources into staffing, marketing, and community engagement during the foundational period of launching the school.

Franchise Growth Opportunities Rooted in Purpose and Performance

Celebree School continues to experience strong multi-unit growth across the country, with franchisees drawn to the brand's 30-plus-year history, proven systems, comprehensive training, and mission-driven approach to early childhood education. The introduction of this incentive further enhances the brand's value proposition for prospective owners seeking both impact and long-term business opportunities in a resilient education sector.

With prime territories available, franchisees can join a growing system built for long-term success while making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Prospects are taking note of the business opportunity, as Celebree School's Franchise Disclosure Document reports $2.26M AUV for company-operated schools open and operating throughout 2025.**

"As we continue to expand into high-demand markets, we remain focused on building a system that supports both quality and scalability," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "This incentive is another way we are investing in our franchise partners and ensuring they have the tools and flexibility needed to grow confidently."

For more information about Celebree School franchise opportunities, please visit https://franchise.celebree.com/.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

*This is not an offer to sell a franchise. An offer can be made only by means of a Franchise Disclosure Document that has been registered and approved by the appropriate agency in your state, if your state requires such registration.

**Based on annual financial performance results for the 26 Company-Operated Schools across Maryland and Delaware that were considered "mature" and that were operated by our affiliates that were open and operating throughout 2025. A mature school is defined as a School that has been open for at least 24 months. This information is presented in Item 19 of our April 2026 Franchise Disclosure Document along with additional financial performance data related to the performance of our outlets. If you purchase a franchise, your results may differ from the represented performance. We can't guarantee the success of any franchise and you must accept the risk of not doing as well.

SOURCE Celebree School