Celebree School Secures Three-Unit Franchise Agreement to Expand Philadelphia Presence

Latest agreement marks continued momentum in a key expansion region

The brand now has 19 schools in development across 10 franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area

Growth aims to meet rising demand for high-quality childcare with top early childhood education franchise

PHILADELPHIA, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education offering infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, is accelerating its growth in the greater Philadelphia area with a new three-unit franchise agreement, bringing its regional pipeline to 19 schools in development across 10 franchisees. The new schools will offer a nurturing, curriculum-based environment that supports the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children while adhering to Pennsylvania's early education standards.

"Philadelphia represents a high-impact growth opportunity for Celebree, and this agreement builds on the strong foundation we've established in the market," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "We're scaling a model designed to deliver both quality and consistency, expanding access to early education as demand for high-quality childcare continues to grow."

This new agreement brings Celebree's Philadelphia regional pipeline to 19 schools in development across 10 franchisees. Post this

Strategic Growth in a High-Demand Market

Pennsylvania remains a priority growth market for Celebree School, with the greater Philadelphia region offering strong fundamentals for expansion, from population density to a clear and growing need for high-quality childcare. As families continue to seek reliable early education options, the market presents a meaningful opportunity for sustained, multi-unit development.

This latest agreement builds on Celebree School's growing presence in the region, reflecting a focused approach to scaling that expands access while maintaining the consistency and quality that define the brand.

A Balanced Approach to Education

Celebree School offers programs designed to support early learning across multiple areas of development, including cognitive, social, and emotional growth. Serving children six weeks to 12 years old, each school provides an engaging environment where children are encouraged to explore, socialize, and build independence.

At the core of Celebree School's approach is The Creative Curriculum® by Teaching Strategies, a nationally recognized, research-based program that emphasizes hands-on learning and discovery. Through age-appropriate experiences, children build the foundational skills needed for a successful transition into kindergarten and beyond.

Franchise Growth Opportunities Rooted in Purpose and Performance

Celebree School offers franchisees a proven business model, comprehensive training, ongoing operational support, and access to proprietary technology and marketing resources. As the brand continues its national expansion, Celebree School is seeking qualified, engaged individuals for both single- and multi-unit ownership opportunities.

With prime territories available, franchisees can join a growing system built for long-term success while making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Prospects are taking note of the business opportunity, as Celebree School's Franchise Disclosure Document reports $2.26M AUV for company-operated schools open and operating throughout 2025.*

For more information about Celebree School franchise opportunities, please visit https://franchise.celebree.com/.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

*Based on annual financial performance results for the 26 Company-Operated Schools across Maryland and Delaware that were considered "mature" and that were operated by our affiliates that were open and operating throughout 2025. A mature school is defined as a School that has been open for at least 24 months. See Item 19 of our April 13, 2026, Franchise Disclosure Document for additional information. Individual results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

SOURCE Celebree School