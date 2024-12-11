Celebree School of Bristow Named Best Preschool in Prince William County

Voted the Community's Favorite, Award-Winning Preschool Celebrates with Exclusive Tuition Offer & Exciting Holiday Events

BRISTOW, Va., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School of Bristow, a trusted leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, has been voted "Best Preschool in Prince William County" in The Prince William Times' annual Readers' Choice Awards. This prestigious recognition reflects the school's unwavering dedication to nurturing young learners and creating a foundation for lifelong success.

Nearly 8,000 community members cast their votes, naming Celebree School of Bristow the "Best of the Best." To thank the families of Prince William County, the school is offering an exclusive 50% off the first month's tuition for new enrollments*.

A Local Family Making a Big Impact

Celebree School of Bristow is owned by Nasar Agna and Fariha Nadeem, a husband-and-wife team passionate about fostering a love of learning. Their journey with Celebree began as parents when they saw firsthand how their daughter thrived in its programs. Inspired by this experience, they chose to bring the "Celebree difference" to their community.

"As parents, we know the importance of finding a preschool that feels like a true partner in your child's development," said Fariha, an educated and proud mother of two. "At Celebree, we've built an environment where safety, trust, and nurturing care are the foundation of everything we do. We want families to know their children are growing, learning, and thriving every single day."

A Legacy of Excellence in Early Education

Celebree School of Bristow is part of the nationwide Celebree School franchise system, that spans 19 states and serves over 7,200 children weekly. With 55 schools currently open and more than 160 sites awarded, Celebree is known for its innovative curriculum and family-focused approach.

Programs are available for children six weeks to 12 years old with unique curriculums designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. Care is available part time or full time and parents are allowed to drop in and visit at any time.

"I couldn't be happier with our experience at Celebree School of Bristow. Zaria comes home excited to share what she's learned – she knows her alphabet, counts on her own, and even bursts into singing and dancing. She absolutely loves playing with the other kids, and it's clear she's thriving here," said Ashley, parent of three-year-old Zaria.

Celebrate the Holidays with Celebree

The school is excited to host two upcoming holiday events to bring families together this season:

Breakfast with Santa : Sunday, December 15 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET at Celebree School of Bristow . Enjoy a delicious breakfast, photos with Santa and his elves, and festive activities for children of all ages.

: from – at Celebree School of . Enjoy a delicious breakfast, photos with Santa and his elves, and festive activities for children of all ages. Open House: Monday, January 6 – 10 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Celebree School of Bristow . Meet Celebree's passionate teachers and staff, tour the state-of-the-art classrooms and playground, learn about the curriculum, and enjoy fun activities for kids and light refreshments for the whole family!

Both events are free and open to the public, offering a chance for families to experience the warm, welcoming atmosphere that has made Celebree School of Bristow a community favorite.

"While there have been previous preschool establishments in the area, we want our community to know that we are a local family, passionate about operating what we truly believe is an extraordinary business, one that reflects our dedication to being active and positive members of this community," added Agna.

Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and Small™, and was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Each Celebree School is a village made up of parents, children, and educators while providing curriculum-based care that prepares your child for kindergarten and beyond.

Celebree School – Bristow is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. For more information on Celebree School in Bristow, please visit https://www.celebree.com/bristow-va/ or call (703) 794-2240.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

*Offer valid if child is enrolled by December 31, 2024.

