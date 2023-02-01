Celebree School Set to Ace 2023 as Franchise Growth & Performance Continues to Rise

Early Childhood Education Franchise Builds on Momentous 2022, Breaking into New Markets Nationwide

BALTIMORE, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, reflects on a momentous 2022 with the opening of 10 schools and 29 awards consisting of a combination of licenses and future development agreements. Now boasting 39 schools open and operating with 90-plus in various stages of development, 2023 is poised to be a record-breaking year.

Key to Celebree School's 2023 growth strategy is a winning formula of expanding with the right franchisees, breaking into new markets with the footing of its new corporate hub strategy, and leaning heavily on its 28-year proven infrastructure of support while prioritizing systemwide enhancements.

In an effort to align with the right franchisees, Celebree School is rolling out an all-new sales journey that has been completely revamped by recently hired VP of Franchise Development – David Floyd, to provide a concierge-like experience for prospective franchisees. Through this new process – which includes a mix of educational webinars, in-person meetings, facetime with Celebree's founder, and more – potential franchisees are left with a complete understanding of Celebree School including operations, financials, and its unique competitive advantage, to name a few. The end result: shared understanding on a decision to move forward with the partnership.

To support Celebree School's aggressive expansion, the brand is rolling out a corporate hub strategy in strategic growth markets across the country to fuel brand awareness while awarding franchise agreements in those key markets. These development efforts contribute to Celebree School's long-term expansion goal of opening 150 new schools over the next three years.

Notably, Celebree School is relocating its corporate headquarters in late 2023. The company will settle into a 25,000 square foot state-of-the-art office building in Nottingham, MD – a move to strengthen and bolster systemwide support. In addition to enhancing operational efficiency and productivity, the new facility will enable Celebree School to supercharge its mission to help Grow People Big and Small™ and serve even more families across the nation.

"With a 28-plus-year history, we've built an incredible infrastructure for growth," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "As we look to the year ahead, we will continue to invest in initiatives and equip our team with the resources needed to scale the business and achieve strong unit-level economics. There is immense opportunity ahead as we expand our nationwide footprint and set the industry standard within the early childhood education sector."

Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and Small™, and was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Each Celebree School is a village made up of parents, children, and educators with a focus on curriculum-based care that prepares your child for kindergarten and beyond.

Programs are available for children six weeks to 12-years-old with unique curriculums designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. Care is available part-time or full-time, and parents are allowed to drop in and visit at any time.

When franchisees invest with Celebree School, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and a proven business model backed with 28-plus years of experience in providing exceptional early childhood education. For more information of franchising opportunities visit https://www.celebree.com/franchising/.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

