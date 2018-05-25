Celebrities Honor Veterans in New York City, During Wounded Warrior Project Benefit Dinner

Wounded Warrior Project

NEW YORK, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Warriors and passionate supporters of Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) will be honored at the Courage Awards & Benefit Dinner® in New York City on May 31. This annual gala recognizes the service and dedication of those who make WWP's mission possible and inspire others to support our nation's wounded warriors. 

"Caring for wounded warriors is our nation's sacred responsibility," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "It's incredibly special to see those in the public eye use their celebrity for social good. We're grateful these men and women freely give their time and voice to promote the challenges wounded veterans face."

Country music artist Trace Adkins will put on a special performance for attendees of this year's Courage Awards & Benefit Dinner, and Brian Kilmeade of Fox & Friends will once again host the gala. Thomas Gibson, Anson Mount, Melissa Joan Hart, Dolph Ziggler, Luke Pell, and Justin Melnick are also attending to show their support for the warriors, families, and caregivers WWP serves.

To watch live interviews with this year's award recipients and guests during a special opening segment, tune in at 6 pm ET to WWP's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/wwp.

Through support garnered from ticket sales, donations, and a special online auction featuring unique experiences and items for sale, the Courage Awards & Benefit Dinner empowers warriors served through WWP's free programs and services. To join us for an evening of entertainment, inspiration, and meet the wounded warriors we serve, visit:  https://wwp.news/2018CABD.

Since 2003, WWP has tirelessly advocated for our nation's finest, improving the lives of over half a million warriors and families. To learn more about how WWP is changing lives, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/125657.

About Wounded Warrior Project
Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

