Celebrities Join Forces With The Salvation Army to Help Rescue Christmas for Millions in Need

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army is getting some high-profile help for its 2020 Red Kettle Campaign as a host of generous, well-known names educate and encourage Americans in support of The Army's efforts to provide assistance for those in need. The "Army of Ambassadors" includes former First Lady of the United States Laura Bush; actress, executive producer and New York Times best-selling author Candace Cameron Bure; television host, author and activist Karamo Brown; global entertainer Kane Brown; and DJ, media personality, record executive and record producer DJ Khaled.

"We are so thankful that this influential group is coming alongside us to support our ability to serve more than we ever have before," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army. "The need this Christmas is unparalleled – we're expecting to serve up to 155 percent more people this year than last, and we couldn't do it without the awareness and call for contributions these committed individuals will help generate."

Throughout the holiday season, ambassadors will experience The Salvation Army's services firsthand, and be able to see and feel the impact they have on people's lives. Programs and services are funded by donations made to Red Kettles during the holidays and from recurring monthly gifts year-round.

Former First Lady of the United States Laura Bush will be lending her voice and audience to advocate for the work of The Salvation Army. Laura Bush has been a longtime supporter of The Salvation Army and continues to be an advocate nationwide for those in need.

Joining the former First Lady, Candace Cameron Bure will support The Salvation Army for her third year by visiting its programs on Giving Tuesday, December 1, 2020, and raising awareness of The Army's services to help those most vulnerable.

"I'm grateful to have the opportunity to help rescue Christmas for so many of our neighbors and personally serve those who need our help the most," Bure said. "I hope each person who donates understands the blessing every dollar brings to the lives of those underserved in their communities. It's a Christmas miracle for thousands of struggling families to have food on the table and Christmas gifts for their kids thanks to critical donations made to The Salvation Army that sustain us all year long."

Karamo will participate in two service projects in Los Angeles to highlight how The Salvation Army is helping families get back on their feet during the Christmas season and beyond.

"I'm honored to be part of The Salvation Army's effort to provide comfort for millions of Americans needing support," said Karamo. "In addition to helping shelter, feed and assist those most vulnerable, The Salvation Army works to keep those on the brink from falling into devastating poverty. They give so much hope to so many – something we all can benefit from this year."

Global entertainer Kane Brown will perform at AT&T Stadium during the nationally televised halftime of the Dallas Cowboys game on Thanksgiving Day. The performance is a Cowboys tradition, sounding the call for Americans to donate to the Red Kettle Campaign.

Finally, DJ Khaled has joined forces with The Salvation Army and Walmart for his #RescueChristmas challenge by adopting a Salvation Army Angel Tree program in his hometown of Fort Lauderdale and encouraging his famous friends to do the same. Angel Trees will be in most Walmart stores across the country, and customers have the opportunity to purchase Angel Tree gifts online via WalmartAngelTree.org.

Since March, The Salvation Army has provided more than 100 million meals, 1.6 million nights of safe shelter, and emotional and spiritual support to over 865,000 people. Now more than ever, they're making it safer and simpler to donate to support the most vulnerable in our nation.

The best way to ensure these vital services continue is to enlist in Love's Army with a sustaining monthly gift of $25 per month.

Although there will be fewer Red Kettles this year due to COVID-19 impacts, they can still be found in communities across the nation.

this year due to COVID-19 impacts, they can still be found in communities across the nation. To help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners, The Salvation Army has adopted nationally mandated safety protocols. Donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at Red Kettle partner storefront locations.

Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," then specify the amount.

Give any amount by texting "KETTLE" to 91999.

Donate physical gifts in bulk.

Adopt additional Angels to give hope and joy to kids and families in need through the Angel Tree program. Visit WalmartAngelTree.org to learn more and provide a hopeful Christmas for kids in your community.

Every donation provides help and hope, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. Visit RescueChristmas.org to make a donation or learn more about the ways you can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year. If you're in need of services or you know of someone in need, please visit SalvationArmyUSA.org to find a location near you.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

