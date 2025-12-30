The Salvation Army Encourages All To Give With Joy Before Year's End as Uncertainty Drives Higher Need Nationwide

Rising costs, ongoing inflationary pressure, and economic volatility have left millions of households struggling to afford basic necessities such as food, housing, and utilities. Those pressures were felt acutely ahead of the holidays this year during the federal government shutdown, when delays in assistance coincided with a surge in need. The Salvation Army food pantries in many communities saw shelves emptied as families turned to local nonprofits for immediate help.

At the same time, the public has demonstrated that generosity endures even in uncertain times. This year's Giving Tuesday delivered record-breaking results, with donors contributing more than $4 billion to charities nationwide, a powerful signal that compassion remains strong as the holiday giving season continues.

"Economic uncertainty has shaped this year for so many, whether they're living paycheck to paycheck or navigating unexpected financial strain," said Commissioner Merle Heatwole, national commander of The Salvation Army. "Yet amid these challenges, we've witnessed extraordinary generosity. Time and again, people have stepped forward with compassion. That generosity has the power to change the lives not only of the recipients, but of those who give as well."

Nearly half of The Salvation Army's public support arrives during the final weeks of the year, making year-end giving critical to sustaining programs that provide food, shelter, utility assistance, disaster relief, and spiritual care in nearly every ZIP code across the country. Inflation has impacted nonprofits such as The Salvation Army by increasing its operating costs as the price of necessities rises. As demand continues to climb alongside costs, The Salvation Army remains committed to serving all who seek help for as long as resources allow, and, due to tax code changes, those who plan to make large gifts or itemize their charitable contributions may see greater tax benefits by donating before the end of this year as opposed to waiting for 2026. There's no time like the present to help the growing number of families reaching out for assistance.

"Every gift, large or small, helps ensure we can continue meeting urgent needs today and preparing for the challenges of tomorrow," Commissioner Heatwole said. "Your generosity goes directly toward feeding, clothing, housing, and caring for millions in America."

Those looking to make a meaningful, tax-deductible gift before Dec. 31 can support The Salvation Army by:

Making a one-time or recurring donation at www.SalvationArmyUSA.org .

. Giving through securities, IRA rollovers, or planned gifts,

Donating cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum .

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 28 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships by preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and meeting human needs in His name without discrimination in nearly every ZIP code. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at more than 7,400 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org .

Media Contact:

Dom DiFurio

[email protected]

469-525-0721

SOURCE The Salvation Army