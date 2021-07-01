Celebrity Chef Josh Capon Shares Recipes to Beef up the Fourth

DENVER, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firing up the grill and gathering with friends and family as beef sizzles and fireworks sparkle may be one of the most time-honored traditions to celebrate Independence Day. From mouthwatering beef burgers, to Skirt Steak tacos, the Checkoff-funded Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, has you covered with tips and recipes that will guarantee amazing flavor your family and friends will savor.

7-time champion of the People's Choice award at the NYC Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash and co-owner of the new VCR Group, celebrity chef Josh Capon presents a new spin on burger and skirt steak recipes that are sure to light up your backyard celebration long before the fireworks kick off.

Capon's signature bacon jam and secret sauce have made him a world winner seven times over – and he's sharing his recipes for beef fans to enjoy. The combination of caramelized onions and minced bacon with evenly spread mayo, ketchup, diced red onion, vinegar and relish ensures each bite is full of rich flavor and tastes the same – absolutely delicious!

Pair your fresh-off-the-grill bacon jam burger with a refreshing cucumber salad for a cool contrast. The cucumber salad is marinaded in tangy seasonings and if you want to save more time for table talk (or lighting sparklers!), prepare the salad the day before and store it in the refrigerator. More time to marinade means more intense flavor to enjoy.

If you're looking for something other than a burger, try Capon's chile rubbed steak tacos with grilled Mexican street corn to bring heat and zesty flavors that feel like summertime. Allow the Skirt Steak to marinate in the spicey rub overnight (or at least for an hour) and char both sides of the steak to produce the most flavorful beef. Top the tender steak taco with fresh salsa, avocado, crumbled queso fresco and a lime wedge and you have a fourth of July fiesta in your mouth. The celebration continues with the bold flavor of grilled Mexican street corn, blending sweet, savory and fiery tastes that will have your family and friends asking for more.

Whether you're a first-time griller or a grill master, Capon's has some grilling tips to ensure your guests keep coming back for more:

SEASON WELL : Prepare your beef patty by pressing a dimple into it, and seasoning it with salt, pepper, or any other of your favorite spices.

: Prepare your beef patty by pressing a dimple into it, and seasoning it with salt, pepper, or any other of your favorite spices. TAKE ITS TEMP : Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. It should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. It should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness. REST IT: Don't continuously flip the beef patties while they're cooking and let the patties rest when they're done.

For more grilling inspiration visit: BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

About Josh Capon

After attending University of Maryland and then graduating from Johnson & Wales culinary school, Capon was discovered by legendary chef Charlie Palmer. Capon worked as an extern at Palmer's famous upscale restaurant, Aureole, and later assisted him in opening The Lenox Room. He went on to work for David Burke at the Park Avenue Café and then spent a year traveling in Europe through Italy, Germany and France, fine-tuning his culinary skills. On his return, Capon worked as sous chef and executive chef at numerous New York restaurants before partnering with John McDonald and Josh Pickard to open four restaurants in New York and one in Miami.

Capon is a 7-time winner of the People's Choice award at the NYC Wine & Food Festival, Burger Bash and has appeared on Rachael Ray, Live with Regis and Kelly, CBS Early Show, TODAY, and Food Network, and has been featured in The New York Times, New York Magazine and Time Out New York.

In June 2021, Capon started the VCR Group with partners David Rodolitz and Gary Varynerchcuk. VCR is comprised of kind and talented operators with a simple focus of creating consumer-centric experiences through unmatched hospitality. VCR achieves this by combining old-world hospitality with modern-day technology to create, develop and operate thoughtful restaurant and hospitality concepts, culinary experiences, and more both in the physical and digital spaces.

