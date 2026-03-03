CELEBRITY CRUISES RELAUNCHES CELEBRITY SOLSTICE WITH EIGHT NEW EXPERIENCES

"Celebrity Solstice launched our Solstice Series ships and defined a generation of Celebrity Cruises travel. This reimagination honors that heritage while setting a new standard for what an elevated vacation can be," said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. "Every new experience was designed around how our guests want to spend their time, backed by the unmatched hospitality that defines every Celebrity Cruises sailing."

After sailing through Asia and Australia, the renewed Celebrity Solstice makes its Alaska season debut in Summer 2026. Beginning September 13, 2026, Celebrity Solstice embarks on The Grand Voyage: a 110-night sailing across more than 55 unrepeated ports spanning Alaska, the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, concluding with a New Year's Eve arrival in Hong Kong.

Sunset Park: Celebrity Solstice's New Top-Deck Outdoor Destination

Sunset Park is the ship's new top-deck outdoor destination. The open-air social space features activities spanning yoga, lawn games, live music, and more, all with sweeping ocean views. New private cabanas offer shaded space to relax, designed specifically to maximize views, while dedicated attendants cater to guests' every need.

The new Sunset Park Café offers casual bistro dining for breakfast and lunch. Breakfast serves a delicious assortment of sandwiches, quiches, pastries and other morning favorites, while lunch features fresh salads and wraps, as well as charcuterie boards available throughout the day. Also on the top deck, an expanded Sunset Bar offers handcrafted cocktails for guests to enjoy as they take in the views, making every hour – happy hour.

New Dining: Trattoria Rossa and Fine Cut Steakhouse

Two new restaurants further elevate Celebrity Solstice's dining portfolio. Trattoria Rossa, new to Celebrity Cruises, is an Italian restaurant serving Roman and Southern Italian cuisine. Guests will savor seafood, classic meat dishes, and pastas made in-house daily, as well as tableside preparations that include Chicken Parmesan and Caesar Salad.

Fine Cut Steakhouse, the Forbes Travel Guide-rated Edge Series guest-favorite, joins Celebrity Solstice, offering 30-day dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, and the personalized service Celebrity Cruises is recognized for across its fleet.

New Entertainment: Boulevard Lounge, The Parlor, and Two New Theatre Productions

Celebrity Solstice debuts two new entertainment venues: Boulevard Lounge, a 125-seat venue, delivers all-day programming – from piano bar singalongs and karaoke to new game shows – with Boulevard Bar offering handcrafted cocktails directly adjacent, and The Parlor.

The ship's new elevated sports and gaming lounge, The Parlor is the perfect place for friendly competition over billiards, darts and throwback board games – or to watch sports on the big screen. Enjoy gametime refreshments with a selection of craft cocktails, including the signature Red Basil Smash (gin, lemon, basil, and red wine), as well as Celebrity Cruises' award-winning wines and whiskies. Guests will also find shareable bites and elevated takes on comfort-food classics like Shrimp Mac N' Cheese and Celebrity's Signature Burger, paired with delectable desserts including Caramel Bread Pudding, House-Made Beignets and a selection of over-the-top milkshakes.

In The Theatre, two production shows are making their Celebrity Solstice debut. Smoke and Ivories celebrates the iconic sound of the 1950s with piano entertainment, high-flying acrobatics and world class vocals; and Rockumentary, a live concert experience recreating landmark rock performances across the decades. Guests will also find new entertainment experiences throughout the ship, including a candle-lit concert featuring live, string renditions of rock performances, illuminated by the soft glow of candlelight.

Stateroom Upgrades: Four New Categories, Updates to The Retreat and AquaClass

All existing staterooms on Celebrity Solstice have been fully upgraded, and 54 new staterooms have been added for a total of 1,479 cabins. Guests can also discover four new stateroom categories: the Panoramic Infinite Veranda Suite, two Panoramic Ocean View Suite categories, and the Deluxe Panoramic Ocean View. Guests of The Retreat, Celebrity Solstice's exclusive suite-class, will find a brand-new sundeck with an oversized hot tub, dedicated outdoor seating, and a redesigned private lounge.

AquaClass staterooms, Celebrity Solstice's wellness-focused accommodations, have been refreshed with spa-inspired amenities including massaging shower heads, aromatherapy diffusers, in-room yoga mats, premium robes and slippers, and a pillow menu. AquaClass guests also receive complimentary access to the updated exclusive restaurant – Blu, and The Spa's Persian Garden – an extension of the onboard wellness program that earned Celebrity Cruises its #1 ranking for Best Cruise Lines for Wellness from U.S. News & World Report.

Ship-wide enhancements extend to returning venues: Café Al Bacio, Cellar Masters, World Class Bar, Martini Bar, Pool Bar, Passport Bar, the Fitness Center, and Camp at Sea – alongside Luminae, exclusive to guests of The Retreat.

For more information and to book a sailing with Celebrity Cruises, please visit www.celebritycruises.com, call Celebrity Cruises at 1-888-751-7804, or contact a trusted travel advisor.

About Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises delivers an elevated premium vacation experience across their fleet of ocean and river ships traveling to over 300 destinations across more than 70 countries spanning all seven continents. Uniquely offering the intimate feel and thoughtful service of small ships, with the variety and excitement of bigger ones – guests can explore the world or get away from it for a little while. With every detail elevated beyond expectations, guests will never want to vacation any other way. An industry pioneer for more than 35 years, each Celebrity vacation offers experiences you won't find anywhere else.

Celebrity Cruises is headquartered in Miami and is part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL). Visit www.celebritycruises.com for more information, and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Celebrity Cruises