CELEBRITY CRUISES ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF RIVER VACATIONS AND NEW FLEET THAT WILL SAIL THE MOST ICONIC RIVERS BEGINNING 2027

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Cruises will usher in a new era in river cruising with Celebrity River Cruises, a premium river cruise vacation that will begin taking bookings this year. The brand has signed an initial order for 10 transformative ships that will take guests to historic cities on the world's most iconic rivers, launching in Europe. Celebrity Cruises will bring the elevated design and sophistication of the Edge Series ocean ships to the river. When you combine that with the brand's signature hospitality and unique itinerary offerings, Celebrity River Cruises will deliver unforgettable experiences – The Celebrity Way.

Photo Credit: Celebrity Cruises

"We're thrilled to announce our entry into the river cruise market through our Celebrity Cruises premium travel brand. Our guests and travel partners should expect us to do what we do best – innovate and elevate the river cruise experience as we meet the growing demand for intimate, culturally enriching travel experiences," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "With about half of our guests having experienced or intending to vacation on a river cruise, we know they will enjoy Celebrity's elevated offering on the river. By leveraging our valuable loyalty programs across our three brands, we will deepen customer engagement and further our ability to keep guests within our ecosystem of vacation offerings. We are the best in the world at delivering the vacation of a lifetime, and this is the latest example of how we are building the capabilities to deliver a lifetime of vacations."

Celebrity River Cruises is a natural extension of Celebrity's premium offering that will bring its unique service-first approach to the river. Guests will get the keys to sail through the heart of culturally and historically significant cities, experience locally inspired cuisine and unique shore experiences – The Celebrity Way. With ships that will give guests 360 degrees of breathtaking views, every moment will be designed to immerse guests in the beauty of the journey.

"Celebrity River Cruises will bring the quality and sophistication of our Edge Series ocean ships to the most iconic rivers, starting with Europe," added Laura Hodges Bethge, president, Celebrity Cruises. "We've redefined travel on the ocean with our best-in-class hospitality, award-winning food and beverage experiences, and elevated design and style. We are thrilled to bring these experiences to the river and combine them with authentic, destination-rich itineraries that will give our guests an experience unlike any other."

This morning, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCCL) today reported its 2024 financial results and announced the launch of Celebrity River Cruises. Click here to access the release.

More information about Celebrity River Cruises, including booking opportunities, destinations, fleet size and ship details, excursions and more, will be announced in the coming months. Go to CelebrityCruises.com and sign up to receive information first and follow on social media @CelebrityCruises.

About Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises delivers an elevated premium vacation experience across their fleet of ships traveling to nearly 300 destinations across more than 70 countries spanning all seven continents. Uniquely offering the intimate feel and thoughtful service of small ships, with the variety and excitement of bigger ones -- guests can explore the world or get away from it for a little while. With every detail elevated beyond expectations, guests will never want to vacation any other way. An industry pioneer for more than 35 years, each Celebrity vacation offers experiences you won't find anywhere else aboard ships which continue to shatter industry expectations with the highly anticipated Celebrity Xcel arriving Fall 2025. Celebrity Cruises is headquartered in Miami and is one of five cruise brands owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL). Visit celebritycruises.com for more information, and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is a vacation industry leader with a global fleet of 66 ships across its five brands traveling to approximately 1,000 destinations. With a mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly, Royal Caribbean Group serves millions of guests each year through its portfolio of best-in-class brands, including Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea; and expanding portfolio of land-based vacation experiences through Perfect Day at CocoCay and Royal Beach Club collection. The company also owns 50% of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. With a rich history of innovating, Royal Caribbean Group continually delivers exciting new products and guest experiences that help shape the future of leisure travel. Learn more at royalcaribbeangroup.com or rclinvestor.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relating to, among other things, expectations on timing and demand for river cruising offerings and future orders of river cruise ships constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "will," and similar expressions are intended to help identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, are based on judgments, are inherently uncertain and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Examples of these risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, those included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as our other filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at www.rclinvestor.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Celebrity Cruises