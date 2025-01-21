CELEBRITY CRUISES LAUNCHES 'DREAM MAKERS,' A FIRST OF ITS KIND INVITATION FOR TRAVELERS TO DREAM UP THEIR PERFECT VACATION ON CELEBRITY XCEL

Photo Credit: Celebrity Cruises

"We want to ensure our guests love our products and experiences, so involving them in the process to perfect Celebrity Xcel was a great way to achieve this," shares Michael Scheiner, chief marketing and product officer of Celebrity Cruises. "Celebrity Cruises is known for ground-breaking innovation in ship design and experiences unlike any other at sea, when Xcel launches guests won't have just found their happy place, they'll have helped us build it."

In an industry first, Dream Makers will have the final say across key elements of the vacation experience to be offered on Celebrity Xcel when she sets sail. Through online polls and one-of-a-kind experiential in-person events, the public will perfect the ship's design, culinary and entertainment offerings.

Dream Makers will put their design, experiential and foodie skills to the test on Celebrity's newest ship, making decisions across key spaces, including the ship's seven, new, yet-to-be-revealed experiences. Dream Makers will make their mark on the Celebrity Xcel by:

Choosing textiles, managing interior design elements and curating service offerings;

Picking their favorite dishes and beverages, choosing table settings and shaping dining concepts; and

Providing input on headline shows, curate props and costumes, select playlists and partake in selections to appoint pivotal entertainment positions onboard.

With the help of Dream Makers, Celebrity Xcel will push the boundaries of leisure travel. The ship reached a major milestone on January 18, floating out of dry dock at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. The float out ceremony celebrated the completion of the ship's exterior, bringing Celebrity Xcel one step closer to welcoming guests. The innovative ship will also advance Royal Caribbean Group's decades-long commitment to sustaining the planet with the first tri-fuel capable engine, representing an important steppingstone on the company's journey to Destination Net Zero, its vision for net-zero emissions by 2050.

Celebrity Xcel is sailing her inaugural season from Fort Lauderdale, offering seven-night itineraries alternating between the Bahamas, Mexico, Cayman Islands, Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten. In Summer 2026, Celebrity Xcel will set sail on her inaugural European season where guests can immerse themselves in the Mediterranean like never before on seven-to 11-night journeys out of Barcelona and Athens, including all new overnight stays in Madeira, Portugal.

Those interested in joining Xcel 'Dream Makers' can learn more at www.celebritycruises.com/xceldreammakers.

To book a sailing with Celebrity Cruises, visit www.celebrity.com, call Celebrity Cruises on 1-800-CELEBRITY, or contact a trusted travel advisor.

About Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises delivers an elevated premium vacation experience across their fleet of ships traveling to nearly 300 destinations across more than 70 countries spanning all seven continents. Uniquely offering the intimate feel and thoughtful service of small ships, with the variety and excitement of bigger ones – guests can explore the world or get away from it for a little while. With every detail elevated beyond expectations, guests will never want to vacation any other way. An industry pioneer for more than 35 years, each Celebrity vacation offers experiences you won't find anywhere else aboard ships which continue to shatter industry expectations with the highly anticipated Celebrity Xcel® arriving Fall 2025.

Celebrity Cruises is headquartered in Miami and is one of five cruise brands owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL). Visit www.celebritycruises.com for more information, and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.

