CELEBRITY CRUISES' NEWEST SHIP, CELEBRITY ASCENT, EARNS THE COVETED FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE FOUR-STAR AWARD

The World's First Cruise Line in the Forbes Travel Guide's Star Awards Has Six Star-Rated Ships in 2024

MIAMI, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Cruises, the first ocean cruise line to earn the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG") Star Awards in 2023, continues to collect accolades with six of its ships receiving an official rating in 2024. Illustrating the importance of innovation and guest centric service is the addition of Celebrity Ascent, the newest Edge Series ship, to the Four-Star list.  

Celebrity's six premium ships earning Star Ratings are Celebrity Ascent, Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Millennium, and Celebrity Summit.

Celebrity Ascent, the newest Edge Series ship, earns coveted Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award.
Forbes Travel Guide is the global authority on luxury hospitality and the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruises. FTG's professional inspectors travel the world to anonymously evaluate hospitality providers based on hundreds of standards that determine their annual Star Ratings.

"We strive to exceed all expectations for our guests seeking the best in premium vacations, from our level of elevated service, thoughtful amenities, and the highest quality of experiences both on and off our ships. We are honored to be recognized again by the only global rating system for the ocean cruise category," says Laura Hodges Bethge, Celebrity Cruises President. "We applaud our incredibly talented and dedicated Celebrity crew for another year of international recognition."

"Celebrity embodies the modern-day ethos of elevated service, elegant facilities and upscale dining options with the added benefit of being on the move to a variety of destinations," said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "We congratulate Celebrity for its Star Award achievements for six ships."

For more information and to book a sailing with Celebrity Cruises, visit www.celebrity.com, contact a trusted travel advisor, or call Celebrity Cruises at 1-800-CELEBRITY.

About Celebrity Cruises:
Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of a fleet of 16 premium ships taking guests to the world's best places. Celebrity revolutionized the industry with its cool, contemporary design and accommodation; dining, spa, and entertainment experiences for modern tastes; and culturally rich and diverse destination experiences, all complemented by warm, personalized service. Driven by wanderlust and a passion for opening the world, Celebrity journeys to all seven continents, visiting nearly 300 destinations in more than 70 countries. Celebrity Cruises is one of five cruise brands owned by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL).  For more information about Celebrity Cruises, please visit www.celebrity.com.

Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Ascent, Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Summit, Celebrity Xcel, Edge, Millennium, The Retreat, Le Voyage, and Magic Carpet are trademarks of Celebrity Cruises Inc.

About Forbes Travel Guide:
Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit www.forbestravelguide.com.

