FIRST CELEBRITY CRUISES GUESTS ENJOY PERFECT DAY AT COCOCAY

Inaugural calls by Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Beyond usher in offering of short, premium Caribbean getaways

MIAMI, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Cruises® guests visited Perfect Day at CocoCay, the number one destination in Royal Caribbean Group, for the first time, traveling aboard Celebrity Reflection® Monday, April 22nd and Celebrity BeyondSM Tuesday, April 23rd. The award-winning private destination introduced by sister brand Royal Caribbean International is part of Celebrity Cruises' new short Caribbean itinerary offerings.

"Guest feedback inspired the new shorter Caribbean itineraries, designed to offer year-round opportunities to unwind with loved ones," said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises. "Introducing Perfect Day at CocoCay presents new experiences for Celebrity guests seeking quick beach getaway escapes close to home."

Perfect Day at CocoCay offers Celebrity Cruises guests the opportunity to enjoy a unique, adults-only beachfront experience, Hideaway BeachSM, with a DJ, four bars and island-inspired eateries. At Coco Beach Club® guests can take a dip in the beachfront infinity pool, indulge in a top-notch dining experience or soak up endless views of blue with the first Overwater Cabanas in the Bahamas complete with overwater hammocks, an individual slide into the crystal-clear waters below and plenty of inclusive amenities. Day passes to Coco Beach Club include access to an exclusive private beach, the clubhouse, the infinity pool, beach chairs and towels, and complimentary dining at the Coco Beach Club restaurant.

Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Beyond will visit Perfect Day at CocoCay on five-night Western Caribbean sailings, departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Western Caribbean itineraries also include calls to sun-soaked destinations Bimini, Cozumel, Grand Cayman and Key West.

For more information and to book a sailing with Celebrity Cruises, please visit www.celebritycruises.com, contact a trusted travel advisor, or call Celebrity Cruises at 1-888-751-7804.

About Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises delivers an elevated premium vacation experience across their fleet of ships traveling to nearly 300 destinations across more than 70 countries spanning all seven continents. Uniquely offering the intimate feel and thoughtful service of small ships, with the variety and excitement of bigger ones -- guests can explore the world or get away from it for a little while. With every detail elevated beyond expectations, guests will never want to vacation any other way. An industry pioneer for 35 years, each Celebrity vacation offers experiences you won't find anywhere else aboard ships which continue to shatter industry expectations with the highly anticipated Celebrity Xcel arriving Fall 2025.

Celebrity Cruises is headquartered in Miami and is one of five cruise brands owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL). Visit www.celebritycruises.com for more information, and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.

Perfect Day and CocoCay are registered trademarks of Royal Caribbean International.

SOURCE Celebrity Cruises