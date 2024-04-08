'NOTHING COMES CLOSE' TO THE ELEVATED EXPERIENCE OF CELEBRITY CRUISES

New brand positioning highlights unmatched vacation offerings from the perspective of guests

MIAMI, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Cruises® is extending an irresistible invitation to discerning travelers: Come on board and discover a world where 'Nothing Comes Close SM' to the elevated experiences and unmatched offerings that await on a premium journey at sea. 'Nothing Comes Close', Celebrity Cruises' new brand positioning and brand identity, is premiering globally on April 8th. The launch builds upon the recent enthusiastic reception to the introduction of Celebrity Ascent SM in late 2023 and the highly anticipated arrival of Celebrity Xcel SM in 2025.

Designed to capture Celebrity's unique offering combining the intimate and thoughtful service of a small ship, with the variety and excitement of bigger ones, 'Nothing Comes Close' will be the core of the cruise line's brand positioning from media and advertising, to travel advisors and onboard. It highlights the inherent promise of a premium vacation that indulges the sense of curiosity, exceeds expectations, and offers experiences found nowhere else.

"Our guests tell us that Celebrity vacations are unparalleled. From the thoughtfulness of our crew, to the excitement of entertainment and activities, guests tell us that 'Nothing Comes Close' to the way we make them feel," said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises. "Our new brand position packages this feeling in a memorable and compelling way."

The brand positioning is brought to life in a confident and playful creative style which captures the essence of a Celebrity vacation from the perspective of guests employing a technique coined 'True Eye View'. Distinguishing Celebrity, the visual approach is designed to elevate audience's curiosity through their point of view and make them feel like they're in the moment.

"This isn't just a brand campaign. This is who we are. It embodies the spirit of what sets a Celebrity Cruises vacation apart," said Michael Scheiner, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Celebrity Cruises. "The creative direction captures and conveys the elevated emotions and transformative experiences that guests enjoy from the moment they step onboard Celebrity Cruises, where every detail is elevated beyond their expectations."

Celebrity is launching the 'Nothing Comes Close' campaign with a high reach, full funnel media buy. With its witty messaging and authentic imagery, 'Nothing Comes Close' cements Celebrity's reputation among guests as a brand with an emotional connection that sets it apart from the rest.

'Nothing Comes Close' content is available on the official Celebrity Cruises YouTube channel.

Book today and see why Nothing Comes Close to Celebrity Cruises. For more information please visit www.celebritycruises.com, contact a trusted travel advisor, or, call Celebrity Cruises at 1-888-751-7804.

About Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises delivers an elevated premium vacation experience across their fleet of ships travelling to nearly 300 destinations across more than 70 countries spanning all seven continents. Uniquely offering the intimate feel and thoughtful service of small ships, with the variety and excitement of bigger ones – guests can explore the world or get away from it for a little while. With every detail elevated beyond expectations, guests will never want to vacation any other way. An industry pioneer for 35 years, each Celebrity vacation offers experiences you won't find anywhere else aboard ships which continue to shatter industry expectations with the highly anticipated Celebrity Xcel arriving Fall 2025.

Celebrity Cruises is headquartered in Miami and is one of five cruise brands owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL). Visit www.celebritycruises.com for more information, and connect with us on Instagram , Facebook or LinkedIn .

