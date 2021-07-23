Celebrity Cruises Returns To "The Great North"

SEATTLE, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For globetrotters who had set their sights on a dream vacation to Alaska, the wait ended today as Celebrity Millennium set sail from Seattle, Washington to take guests on a seven-night itinerary exploring the renowned natural beauty of the Last Frontier. The voyage is the first of a series of 11 sailings roundtrip from Seattle through the beginning of October, and one of the first to return to Alaska's waters in nearly two years.

Celebrity Millennium sailing in Alaska

Aboard the new luxury ship Celebrity Millennium , part of a $500 million fleetwide 'revolution', guests will be treated to an experience that is as beautiful as the scenery they will encounter as they sail past Alaska's breath-taking glaciers and landscapes.

Celebrity Millennium is the second ship in the Celebrity fleet to sail from a U.S. port. It joins Celebrity Edge which became the first ship in the world to sail from a U.S. port since March 2020 when it sailed from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on June 26.

"It's really incredible to return to Alaska, today, to once again support the local culture and to share its stunning scenery with our guests. It is truly deserving of its bucket list status and I have always had a special place in my heart for its incredible people and natural beauty," said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. "To be bringing tourism and the cruise industry back to Alaska is an honor and so important for rebuilding the economy of several key Alaskan communities. I am thankful to all elected officials involved for recognizing the need and finding a way to begin to restore their livelihoods."

Sailing the line's popular Alaska Dawes Glacier Cruise, Celebrity's Alaska sailings will take guests to the most unforgettable coastal destinations including:

Ketchikan – Uniquely nestled at the southernmost entry to Alaska's famous Inside Passage, it is the best spot for a flightseeing excursion of the Misty Fjords;

– Uniquely nestled at the southernmost entry to famous Inside Passage, it is the best spot for a flightseeing excursion of the Misty Fjords; Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier – Sailing through this 30-mile-long stretch, guests are surrounded by granite cliffs, mountain valleys and gushing waterfalls before viewing the 600-feet-tall and half-mile wide Dawes Glacier. One of cruising's must-experience highlights, the ship does a full turn here, providing views of this incredible feat of nature to guests on both sides of the ship;

Juneau – This energetic capital city is home to Mendenhall Glacier and Mt. Roberts, and offers more hiking trails than roads;

– This energetic capital city is home to Mendenhall Glacier and Mt. Roberts, and offers more hiking trails than roads; Skagway – Once the heart of the Gold Rush, visitors can explore the Yukon on the White Pass Railway.

– Once the heart of the Gold Rush, visitors can explore the on the White Pass Railway. Icy Strait Point – On Chichagof Island just outside the village of Hoonah , this is the port of adventure and culture, providing a glimpse into life in Alaska's largest Native Tlingit village.

Onboard, guests will enjoy Celebrity Millennium's bow to stern transformation with new, contemporary staterooms and suites featuring Celebrity's eXhale bedding with its luxurious Cashmere™ mattresses; freshly appointed restaurants and lounges; and a redesigned spa offering guests unparalleled ways to relax and recharge. At the all-exclusive The Retreat, suite guests enjoy a private sundeck and redesigned lounge offering complimentary beverages, gourmet bites, live entertainment, and around-the-clock butler and concierge service.

And, because holidays should be effortless from the start, Wi-Fi, drinks and tips are now Always IncludedSM on every Celebrity cruise, simplifying the luxury holiday experience.

Healthy at Sea

Celebrity Cruises has established new health and safety measures in accordance with guidance from public health authorities, government agencies, and its own team of health and safety experts to provide guests with the peace of mind to fully enjoy their voyage.

All Celebrity ships will sail with a vaccinated crew. For Alaska sailings, U.S. guests ages 16 and older must be fully vaccinated and, as of August 1, 2021, all U.S. guests ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated. Requirements for Non-U.S. guests vary and more details can be found by visiting https://www.celebritycruises.com/healthy-at-sea .

Guests are encouraged to regularly check the guidance on all health and safety measures across the entire Celebrity Cruises vacation experience and can be found at https://www.celebritycruises.com/healthy-at-sea .

All 2021 Alaska sailings are open for booking now and more information about the wonder awaiting on a Celebrity cruise through Alaska is available at https://www.celebritycruises.com/gb/destinations/alaska-cruises .

More information about all new Celebrity Cruises 2021 sailings can be discovered at https://www.celebritycruises.com/2021-2022-cruises or through a trusted travel advisor.

About Celebrity Cruises:

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of a fleet of 14 award-winning ships redefining luxury cruise travel with cool, contemporary design and accommodation; dining, spa and entertainment experiences for modern tastes; and culturally rich and diverse destination experiences, all complemented by warm, personalised service. Celebrity has pioneered many industry firsts at sea, including: the first use of solar panels on a cruise ship; the first to eliminate use of plastic water bottles; the first American female Captain of a cruise ship; the first-ever all-female bridge and officer team sailing; the first West African woman to work on the bridge of a cruise ship; and one of the first legal same-sex weddings performed at sea. Driven by wanderlust and a passion for opening the world, Celebrity journeys to all seven continents, visiting nearly 300 destinations in more than 70 countries. Celebrity is one of five cruise brands operated by global cruise holiday company Royal Caribbean Group. (NYSE: RCL)

