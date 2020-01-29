Celebrity Cruises Sails Beyond the Edge with a Single Cut of Steel

SAINT-NAZAIRE, France, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Beyond, the third ship in the highly acclaimed, award-winning Edge Series from Celebrity Cruises, has made the monumental move from concept to construct today as the first piece of steel was cut at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Chantiers de l’Atlantique executives raising the signed commemorative ship cut-out at the ceremonial steel-cutting for Celebrity Beyond, coming fall 2021. (From left to right: Richard D. Fain, Chairman and CEO, RCCL; Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises; Harri Kulovaara, Executive Vice President, Maritime and Newbuilding, RCCL; and Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique)

"Celebrity Beyond is the perfect natural next-step in the Edge Series," said Richard D. Fain, Chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. "The Edge Series is all about innovation and pushing beyond boundaries and convention, and Celebrity Beyond will continue this legacy."

"With the launch of our Edge Series, Celebrity Cruises redefined modern cruising. Celebrity Edge impressed the world with its outward-facing design and innovation; Celebrity Apex takes the onboard vacation experience to the pinnacle; and now with Celebrity Beyond, we're charting new territory once again," added Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. "While we can't say much just yet, with Celebrity Beyond three's a charm."

"This is a new milestone in the long success story we have with RCCL and Celebrity," stated Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l'Atlantique. "Celebrity Beyond will be the symbol of this cooperation based on mutual trust and our common innovation spirit."

With the second-in-class Celebrity Apex set to arrive in Southampton in April 2020, the brand expects delivery of Celebrity Beyond in fall 2021.

