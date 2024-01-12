CELEBRITY CRUISES SAILS INTO 2024 WITH A SERIES OF FIRSTS FOR THE AWARD-WINNING PREMIUM CRUISE LINE

To entice guests to think ahead for 2024, the premium cruise line is now offering up to 75% off the fare of the second guest* on all sailings from now until April 30, 2026. Those booking on select dates will also receive $200 to spend onboard, which can be used to access a variety of experiences; from pampering spa treatments to the interactive culinary spectacle of Le Petit Chef, alongside exhilarating shore excursions.

Eligible itineraries for these huge savings include Celebrity Cruises biggest Caribbean season yet, with more options for travelers to enjoy the region's tranquil blue waters and sunshine. Nine of Celebrity's award-winning resorts at sea, the most ever in the Caribbean for the brand, will sail the region on itineraries ranging from brand new three-night short getaways to 12-night elevated vacations giving travelers more options than ever before for escaping the winter blues. In addition, select sailings will call on the highly rated Perfect Day at CocoCay, providing access to an exclusive private island experience.

On top of Caribbean escapes, this year Celebrity Cruises guests can rejuvenate and explore Alaska like never before, soak up the history and romance of Europe's cultural hotspots or take in the breathtaking views of the Norwegian Fjords - and all from the comfort of a revolutionary Edge Series ship.

Trend-setting destinations in their own right, the Edge Series ships have redefined modern travel with a unique outward-facing design, creating an even closer connection between the sea, guests and every new destination on the horizon. The iconic Magic Carpet - the world's first cantilevered lounge at sea - sits on the edge of the ship, offering a new way to drink, dine and connect with the destination guests are experiencing - whether in the Bahamas overnight or taking in the awe-inspiring Alaskan glaciers.

Top itineraries for 2024:

For the first time, travelers will have the opportunity to getaway every weekend on Celebrity Reflection, Celebrity Silhouette and Celebrity Summit sailing new three and four-night itineraries. From Friday to Monday, travelers will have the opportunity to break free from their routines and recharge in the Caribbean.

Guests on Celebrity Reflection enjoy a 3-night Bahamas & Perfect Day sailing , where the promise of adventure shimmers on the horizon. Wake up on Day 2 at the enthralling private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay. Dive into crystal-clear waters, conquer thrilling water slides, or stroll along powdery sands as turquoise waves lap at your feet. Nassau, Bahamas, awaits on Day 3, a vibrant kaleidoscope of pastel-hued houses, rum-infused rhythms, and history whispered from ancient forts. Dive into sunken shipwrecks or bargain for treasures in bustling markets before returning home. Unforgettable weekends, guaranteed. Prices start from just $333pp based on two adults sharing an oceanview stateroom.

Celebrity Ascent, Celebrity Cruises' fourth and newest ship in the brand's award-winning Edge Series, embarks on her debut Caribbean season. Celebrity Ascent offers a 7-night Bahamas, Mexico, & Grand Cayman Caribbean cruise starting February 4, 2024, departing from Ft. Lauderdale. While guests soak up her fantastic new features, she'll transport them to some of the most sought-after destinations in the region including Philipsburg, St. Maarten, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. Celebrity Ascent will make round-trip sailings from Celebrity's state-of-the-art Terminal 25 at Port Everglades every Sunday, journeying through the islands on 7-night Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries.

Eastern Caribbean sailings will visit bucket list worthy locales, including San Juan, Puerto Rico; Tortola in the British Virgin Islands and Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, while Western Caribbean sailings will take guests to the breathtaking ports of Nassau, Bahamas; Cozumel, Mexico and George Town in the Cayman Islands. Prices start from $1,317pp based on two adults sharing an oceanview stateroom.

Celebrity Beyond is spending her first summer season in the Caribbean and from May 2024 will also be offering Celebrity guests the private island experience of Perfect Day at CocoCay, on longer itineraries. Travelers can relax on pristine sun-kissed beaches or escape to the adult-only Hideaway Beach, which includes private cabanas and a new signature restaurant.

Celebrity Beyond's 6-night Western Caribbean and Perfect Day starting on May 12, 2024 departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Sail straight to Perfect Day at CocoCay for an unforgettable experience, then cruise over to George Town in the Cayman Islands for an elevated experience. The final port of call is Bimini, a small island in the Bahamas offering an extraordinary finale before returning to Fort Lauderdale. Prices start at $966pp based on two adults sharing an oceanview Stateroom.

For more information on all Celebrity Cruises' 2024 Caribbean sailings, go to https://www.celebritycruises.com/ or contact a travel advisor.

Celebrity Edge, will be spending her first season in Alaska in 2024, offering guests a fully immersive experience with its unique outward facing design. Guests on Celebrity Edge can experience a 7-night Alaska Dawes Glacier cruise starting on June 7, 2024 departing from Seattle, Washington. Visiting the region's top spots, guests can experience the ''Salmon Capital of the World', Ketchikan as well as the Endicott Arm to spot the local wildlife including brown bears, bald eagles, sea ducks, deer, moose, and wolves. Then onto Alaska's capital Juneau and Skagway before heading to Victoria through the Inside Passage and then onto the ship's final destination of Seattle. Prices start from $1,249 based on two adults sharing an ocean View stateroom.

Celebrity Ascent will also make her European debut in April 2024. The Edge Series ship will spend the summer in Europe offering salings to all of the Mediterranean's hot spots including Santorini, Mykonos, Naples, Portofino and the island of Sicily. Celebrity Ascent features a 7-night best of Europe cruise starting from Barcelona on June 29, 2024. The round trip sailing from Barcelona immerses guests in some of Italy's highlights including Florence and Portofino as well as a chance for some wine tasting in Provence with a call in glorious Marseille. Prices start from $2,237pp based on two adults sharing an oceanview stateroom.

As Japan continues to be one of the world's most popular destinations, Celebrity Cruises is offering brand new itineraries to explore the very best the region has to offer.

These itineraries are selling fast, but there's still availability on board Celebrity Millenium's 12-night cruise discovering the best of Japan starting from Tokyo departing on August 7, 2024. This spectacular adventure visits Mount Fuji, Kyoto and Hiroshima before spending a day in Busan, South Korea. The journey heads back to Hakodate and Amori before returning to Tokyo. Prices start from just $1,604 based on two adults sharing an oceanview stateroom.

Notes to editors:

*Offer T's & C's

* Cruise must be booked 01/03/2024 – 04/07/24 (the "Offer Period") and applies to select 3-night and longer sailings departing 01/03/2023 - 04/30/2026 (the "Offer Cruise"). Promo code not required.

BOGO 50% Off 2nd Guest Offer is for Refundable Fares only, applies to new, individual bookings at standard rates during the Offer Period and provides 50% off refundable cruise fares on the 2nd guest only in the same stateroom as the first full fare guest on an Offer Cruise, excluding Galapagos and Alaska Cruisetours. All other charges, including but not limited to, taxes, fees and port expenses are additional and apply to all guests.

BOGO 75% Off 2nd Guest Offer is for Non-Refundable Fares only, applies to new, individual bookings at standard rates during the Offer Period and provides 75% off nonrefundable cruise fares on the 2nd guest only in the same stateroom as the first full fare guest on an Offer Cruise, excluding Galapagos and Alaska Cruisetours. All other charges, including but not limited to, taxes, fees and port expenses are additional and apply to all guests.

Up to $200 Onboard Credit (OBC) offer applies to new, individual bookings at standard and prevailing or closed group standard or GroupX rates on an Offer Cruise, excluding Galapagos, and provides cruise fare OBC per stateroom varying by stateroom category: $100 for inside and ocean view; $200 for verandas, Concierge Class, AquaClass® and the Retreat.

*Exclusions:

Offer excludes Galapagos & Alaska Cruise Tours

About Celebrity Cruises:

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of a fleet of 16 resorts at sea taking guests to the world's best places. Celebrity revolutionized the industry with its cool, contemporary design and accommodation; dining, spa, and entertainment experiences for modern tastes; and culturally rich and diverse destination experiences, all complemented by warm, personalized service. Driven by wanderlust and a passion for opening the world, Celebrity journeys to all seven continents, visiting nearly 300 destinations in more than 70 countries. Celebrity Cruises is one of five cruise brands owned by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL). For more information about Celebrity Cruises, please visit www.celebrity.com.

Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Apex, Apex, Celebrity Summit, Summit, Millennium, The Retreat, and Magic Carpet are marks of Celebrity Cruises Inc. Perfect Day and CocoCay are registered trademarks of Royal Caribbean International.

SOURCE Celebrity Cruises

