Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge

LONDON, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A holistic wellness journey like no other on land or at sea, today Celebrity Cruises unveils The Spa on Celebrity Edge. With more than 22,000 sprawling sq. ft. for guests to renew, restore, and reinvigorate, The Spa was inspired by nature, and masterfully designed by world-renowned designer Kelly Hoppen, MBE, and features an ahh-inspiring assortment of treatments in collaboration with industry-leading partners.

Unveiling The Spa on Celebrity Edge At the entrance of The Spa on Celebrity Edge, guests are greeted by an imposing and dramatic, yet Zen-like sculpture acting as a reception desk and bespoke blended essences, welcoming a sense of calm. At the heart of The Spa on Celebrity Edge is the SEA Thermal Suite, a playground for the senses where connecting with fellow spa-goers is as central to the experience as time alone to focus on oneself. AquaClass guests will enjoy complimentary access to the SEA Thermal Suite and its eight distinct spaces. Feel lighter than air, the central element in the Float Room in The Spa on Celebrity Edge, as guests swing into a meditative sleep, cocooned in floating basket chairs. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer stunning views of the sea, keeping guests connected to the water as they reach new heights of restfulness. Right next to the floating chairs and offering the same panoramic views are the 11 heated tile loungers, making this space the perfect zen zone to relax after treatments at The Spa on Celebrity Edge. Earth is the element that drives the luminous Crystalarium at The Spa on Celebrity Edge, where a crystal serves as the conduit for natural healing energy, and gentle warmth exudes from the natural stone walls. Celebrity Cruises will be partnering with Kérastase®, one of the world’s most advanced luxury haircare brands, to create the ultimate salon experience at The Spa.

"Our aspiration for The Spa was the same aspiration we have for Celebrity Edge – to provide our guests with a deeper and more profound connection to the sea," said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. "To start the revolution in relaxation, we turned once again to the visionary Kelly Hoppen to completely transform the spa experience and develop an atmosphere that envelops you in luxury and soothes your soul from the moment you walk in."

RENEWED DESIGN

To create an environment that is both in harmony with nature and undeniably luxurious, Celebrity collaborated with Hoppen, who passionately brought her warm opulence to Celebrity Edge's accommodations, including the suites and The Retreat.

"The spa has always been a sacred space to me; as a young girl, I always dreamt of designing my very own spa and Celebrity Edge proved to be the perfect outlet for living out my dreams," said Hoppen. "A spa is a place where one goes to relax and be pampered, so for me The Spa had to be neutral in palette and complementary lighting, evoking a sense of calmness. Every aspect of the design is meaningful to me; from the dramatic crystal installation – which was inspired by the qualities that crystals have had on my life – to the imposing and dramatic, yet Zen sculpture acting as a reception desk."

RESTORATIVE INSPIRATION

Celebrity infused natural elements into every moment of the experience at The Spa through an original concept called SEA – inspired by the Sea, Earth, and the Air – which transcends the design of The Spa and treatments.

SEA unites every experience throughout the wellness journey. Bespoke blended essences fill the air, kickstarting the path to total bliss. The Relaxation Lounge surrounds guests in a Zen-like ambience, clearing their mind before their treatments begin. And every treatment starts with a unique welcome ritual to prepare one's mind, body, and spirit for the pure, unadulterated pampering to follow.

"As we curated The Spa journey with Celebrity, the inspiration behind this revolutionary concept was to connect guests with nature while delivering distinctive sensory experiences, uncompromising service, and a wealth of new wellness choices that are exclusive at sea," said Glenn Fusfield, President and CEO, One Spa World, LLC. "We've created a concept that not only evolves spa and wellness but sets the new standard."

REINVIGORATED OFFERINGS

Celebrity has teamed up with the leading authorities in their fields to harness cutting-edge technological and therapeutic innovations to create a spa experience unlike anything else. There are more than 124 treatments, including signature offerings such as the Ocean Spa Wave Massage, Hot Mineral Body Boost, Poultice-Powered Muscle Release, Zero Gravity Wellness Massage, Restorative Salt Stone Massage, and Thousand Flower Detox Wrap, to name a few.

From wellness to beauty to fitness, The Spa on Celebrity Edge also features a lineup of first-at-sea and brand-first offerings for guests to enjoy, including:

Celebrity is excited to unveil the SEA Thermal Suite, the next evolution of the popular Persian Garden on the brand's current fleet, with eight distinctive therapeutic experiences harnessing the benefits of natural elements: the Hammam, Salt Room, Steam Room, Rainfall Water Therapy Room, Float Room, heated tile loungers, Infrared Sauna, and Crystalarium. AquaClass guests receive complimentary access to the SEA Thermal Suite, among other complimentary amenities

The first line of ELEMIS BIOTEC facials ever offered on a Celebrity ship

A specialty treatment table collection that's unrivaled at sea, including:

Spa Wave MLW Amphibia Table : A first at sea, water filled cushions adapt to guests' unique anatomy for the ultimate in comfort, as well as customizable color therapy lighting

WellMassage4D® Table : This award-winning treatment table, a Celebrity first, uses breakthrough technology to deliver a deeper and more relaxing massage

MLX Quartz Table : Another Celebrity first, warm crystals mold and shape around the body, releasing muscle tension and promoting a deeper state of relaxation

: Another Celebrity first, warm crystals mold and shape around the body, releasing muscle tension and promoting a deeper state of relaxation Ideal Image® Ocean, The Advanced MedSpa, is another first at sea, offering esthetic services such as Dysport ® Wrinkle Treatments and Restylane ® Dermal Filler Treatments

Wrinkle Treatments and Restylane Dermal Filler Treatments Celebrity will partner with Kérastase ® , one of the world's most advanced luxury haircare brands, to introduce the first ever Kérastase® Institute at sea

, one of the world's most advanced luxury haircare brands, to introduce the first ever Kérastase® Institute at sea The Barber offers traditional hot shaves and fresh cuts for the modern man

Guests can relive their experience at The Spa at home with the same luxurious products used in treatments on board found at the interactive ELEMIS Ingredient Wall, which gives insights into the advanced science and natural ingredients behind the Celebrity's line of ELEMIS products

Ready to feel the burn? The Fitness Center will get those endorphins flowing with more Celebrity firsts, like hot yoga, Technogym® Group Cycle, Fitness on Demand™, cardio boxing, the first Bungee Fit and Peloton® bikes ever offered at sea

Celebrity Edge will spend her inaugural season sailing alternating seven-night eastern and western Caribbean cruise itineraries before transporting guests to the stunning vistas of the Mediterranean with a range of seven- to 11-night sailings from iconic cities like Barcelona and Rome in 2019.

Homeporting and cruising from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Celebrity Edge will be making her first sailing on December 1, 2018. Bookings are now open at www.celebritycruises.com/edge, or through a travel agent, and spa reservations can be made at www.celebritycruises.com/edge/spa/. Celebrity Edge will be joined by three sister ships in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

About Celebrity Cruises:

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of modern luxury, with its cool, contemporary design and warm spaces; dining experiences where the design of the venues is as important as the cuisine; and the amazing service that only Celebrity can provide, all created to provide an unmatchable experience for vacationers' precious time. Celebrity Cruises' 12 ships offer modern luxury vacations visiting all seven continents. Celebrity also presents incredible cruise tour experiences in Alaska and Canada. Celebrity is one of five cruise brands operated by global cruise vacation company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL). For more information, dial 1-800-437-3111, visit www.celebritycruises.com, or call your travel agent.

About One Spa World:

One Spa World, LLC (OSW) is the leading and largest worldwide provider and innovator in the fields of beauty, wellness, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and resorts. Pioneering wellness at sea for more than 50 years, OSW's maritime division operates more than 160 cruise ship spas, salons and fitness centers. The resorts division operates and manages nearly 100 resort and day spas. One Spa World is a company of Steiner Leisure Limited.

