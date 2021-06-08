Celebrity Equinox Heats Up Summer Vacation Options As The Latest Ship In The Celebrity Cruises' Fleet To Be Approved To Sail From A U.S. Port Beginning July 25

MIAMI, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the way with the first ship to sail in North America just days ago on June 5, Celebrity Cruises' much anticipated return to sailing continues, as the new-luxury ship Celebrity Equinox has now been approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to sail from Fort Lauderdale on July 25, 2021. It will closely follow Celebrity Edge 's industry-first cruise departure from U.S. waters for the Caribbean on June 26, 2021. With today's announcement, nine of the 14 ships within the Celebrity Cruises' fleet have plans to return to sailing by mid-September 2021 and are ready to take guests to the stunning destinations they have missed from the Caribbean to Europe, Alaska and the Galapagos.

The newly revolutionized Celebrity Equinox is the latest in the Celebrity Cruise fleet to be approved to sail from a US port, setting course for the caribean from Fort Lauderdale on July 25th.

The recently revolutionized Celebrity Equinox will set sail on a seven-night cruise visiting the beautiful Mexican ports of Cozumel and Costa Maya, along with Nassau, Bahamas.

"It is so exciting to announce yet another ship on the heels of Celebrity Millennium leading the industry's Caribbean comeback to rave reviews just this past Saturday. From the outpouring of comments and emotion from our guests and crew on that sailing, it's clear that people are ready to cruise back to normal," said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. "We've all been waiting for the day we could get away, again, to the places we've been dreaming of and that 'someday' is here."

Celebrity Equinox joins eight ships in the Celebrity fleet that have been announced as part of its phased summer restart, including:

Celebrity Millennium , which began sailing seven-night Caribbean itineraries from St. Maarten on June 5 ; and will reposition to Seattle to sail seven-night Alaska Dawes Glacier cruises beginning July 23 . Celebrity Summit will then sail the remaining St. Maarten season through August, followed by plans to sail a new series of four- and five-night sailings from Fort Lauderdale to the Western Caribbean through late October.

, which began sailing seven-night itineraries from on ; and will reposition to to sail seven-night Alaska Dawes Glacier cruises beginning . will then sail the remaining season through August, followed by plans to sail a new series of four- and five-night sailings from to the through late October. Celebrity Apex – sailing seven-night Greek Isles itineraries from June 19 ;

– sailing seven-night Greek Isles itineraries from ; Celebrity Edge – sailing a rotating schedule of Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Fort Lauderdale , beginning June 26 ;

– sailing a rotating schedule of Eastern and itineraries from , beginning ; Celebrity Silhouette – sailing the UK coastline as of July 3 ;

– sailing the UK coastline as of ; Celebrity Flora – returning to the extraordinary Galapagos islands as of July 3 , followed by the award-winning Celebrity Xpedition and intimate 16-passenger Celebrity Xploration on July 24 , and September 18 , respectively.

The Celebrity Revolution

Voted 2020 "Best Service in the Large Ship Category" at the Cruise Critic Cruiser's Choice Awards, Celebrity Equinox is part of a $500-million fleet-wide modernization program that has made big waves in the cruise world. Guests will enjoy elevated design concepts, including The Retreat®, a private resort-within-a-resort for suite guests that includes The Retreat® Sundeck and The Retreat® Lounge.

In addition, the ship boasts:

Completely redesigned, contemporary staterooms and suites inspired by award-winning British interior designer Kelly Hoppen's designs for Celebrity Edge and featuring Celebrity's eXhale bedding with its luxurious Cashmere™ mattresses;

designs for and featuring Celebrity's eXhale bedding with its luxurious Cashmere™ mattresses; Stunningly reimagined restaurants, bars, and lounges offering captivating culinary experiences;

Over 40 handcrafted boutique beer selections, creative cocktails and a wide selection of a la carte, gourmet comfort food and bar bites at Craft Social;

A half-acre lawn of real grass at the relaxing and aptly-named Lawn Club, perfect for trying outdoor games like Croquet, or simply basking in the sunshine.

Healthy at Sea

Celebrity Equinox will sail with enhanced health and safety standards that are the culmination of more than a year of diligent work with public health authorities, government agencies and its Healthy Sail Panel of scientific, medical and public health leaders.

In addition to reduced capacity to allow for more natural spacing, Celebrity has leveraged technology to create new arrival, departure and muster safety drill procedures; and updated onboard and shoreside experiences to reflect new standard health and safety practices; all with the well-being of guests, crew and the communities visited by Celebrity ships at the forefront of the planning process.

As guests and crew work together to promote onboard health and safety, more details of the new measures include:

Vaccinated Sailings – As with all Celebrity Cruises' ships, Celebrity Equinox meets the highest standards for providing a healthy cruise experience for its guests and crew, sailing with at least 95% of crew and guests being vaccinated. As of August 1 , all guests ages 12 and over must be vaccinated.

As with all Celebrity Cruises' ships, meets the highest standards for providing a healthy cruise experience for its guests and crew, sailing with at least 95% of crew and guests being vaccinated. As of , all guests ages 12 and over must be vaccinated. Staggered Arrivals and Departures – Terminal arrivals and departures will be staggered by appointment, with guests having the ability to select their preferred times based on travel plans.

– Terminal arrivals and departures will be staggered by appointment, with guests having the ability to select their preferred times based on travel plans. Contactless Transactions – Celebrity's digitally advanced mobile app* transforms the decades-old large-group-gathering Muster safety drill into a personal eMuster experience that guests can complete on their mobile device or interactive stateroom TV, avoiding large group gatherings. The app also expedites the boarding process; and allows guests to read menus and book dining reservations and shore excursions via their smartphone.

– Celebrity's digitally advanced mobile app* transforms the decades-old large-group-gathering Muster safety drill into a personal experience that guests can complete on their mobile device or interactive stateroom TV, avoiding large group gatherings. The app also expedites the boarding process; and allows guests to read menus and book dining reservations and shore excursions via their smartphone. Appropriate Face Coverings – All guests 2 years of age and older will be required to wear an appropriate face covering in the Terminal. Once onboard, and unless otherwise stipulated by local governments in the destinations being visited, masks will not be required of vaccinated guests in accordance with CDC guidance for sailings with vaccinated crew and guests.

Celebrity's new measures may evolve in keeping with current public health standards and may vary in accordance with local guidance in the destinations visited. Guests are encouraged to regularly check the guidance on all health and safety measures across the entire Celebrity Cruises vacation experience at CelebrityCruises.com/healthy-at-sea .

Cruise with Confidence

Providing travel flexibility, Celebrity's Cruise with Confidence policy allows guests who have booked by July 31, 2021 to cancel for any reason up to 48 hours before departure on sailings through Sept. 30, 2022 and receive a 100% credit for a future cruise.

Celebrity Equinox guests will also experience Celebrity's new 'Always IncludedSM' approach where Wi-Fi, drinks and gratuities are always included in the cruise fare.

For more information on new sailings offered by Celebrity Cruises in 2021-2022, visit CelebrityCruises.com/2021-2022-cruises.

About Celebrity Cruises:

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of a fleet of 14 award-winning ships redefining luxury cruise travel with cool, contemporary design and accommodation; dining, spa and entertainment experiences for modern tastes; and culturally rich and diverse destination experiences, all complemented by warm, personalized service. Celebrity has pioneered many industry firsts at sea, including: the first use of solar panels on a cruise ship; the first to eliminate use of plastic water bottles; the first American female Captain of a cruise ship; the first-ever all-female bridge and officer team sailing; the first West African woman to work on the bridge of a cruise ship; and one of the first legal same-sex weddings performed at sea. Driven by wanderlust and a passion for opening the world, Celebrity journeys to all seven continents, visiting nearly 300 destinations in more than 70 countries. Celebrity Cruises is one of five cruise brands operated by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group. (NYSE: RCL).

Celebrity Cruises is applying the recommendations of the Healthy Sail Panel of public health and scientific experts to provide a safer and healthier cruise vacation on all of its sailings. Health and safety protocols, regional travel restrictions and clearance to visit ports of call, are subject to change based on ongoing evaluation, public health standards, and government requirements. U.S. cruises and guests: For more information on the latest health and travel alerts, U.S. government travel advisories, please visit https://www.celebritycruises.com/travel-alert or consult travel advisories, warnings or recommendations relating to cruise travel on applicable government websites.

*App Availability subject to device limitations and features and may vary by ship, device or service provider. Message and data rates may apply. Coverage not available everywhere. Guests under 18 need their parents' permission first.

SOURCE Celebrity Cruises

Related Links

https://www.celebritycruises.com

