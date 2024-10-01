CELEBRITY XCEL TO DEBUT IN EUROPE AND MULTIPLE OTHER 'FIRSTS' REVEALED IN CELEBRITY CRUISES 2026-2027 SEASON

The world has never looked better with elevated sailing experiences in over 70 countries across all seven continents, including Celebrity's first-ever 110-night Grand Voyage.

MIAMI, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience a premium journey at sea in every corner of the world on board Celebrity Cruises'® 2026-2027 deployment. The world has never looked better with more than 600 sailings to over 280 destinations in over 70 countries across all seven continents. The highly anticipated fifth ship in the revolutionary Edge® Series ships, Celebrity Xcel℠, will sail her inaugural season in Europe offering an unmatched Mediterranean vacation and Celebrity's first overnights in Madeira, Portugal. Edge Series ships continue to bring guests closer to Celebrity's four most sought-after regions: the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska and Australia, delivering a range of deployment firsts including Celebrity's most expanded season in Iceland; the return of Celebrity ships to South America and Antarctica; and new ports and overnights across Europe and Asia. Plus, for the first time guests can sail for 110 nights and never repeat a port on Celebrity's Grand Voyage. This elevated journey promises an unforgettable adventure to 55 destinations across 15 countries from Canada to Hong Kong, from the comfort of the newly refurbished Celebrity Solstice®.

Highlights of the 2026-2027 season include:

Celebrity Xcel , debuting in Fall 2025, will sail her inaugural Europe season in 2026, offering Celebrity's first overnights in Madeira, Portugal .

debuting in Fall 2025, will sail her inaugural season in 2026, offering Celebrity's first overnights in Madeira, . Iceland has never looked better with Celebrity Silhouette ® sailing the cruise line's largest season in the region and offering a once-in-a-life-time chance to watch the solar eclipse at sea.

has never looked better with sailing the cruise line's largest season in the region and offering a once-in-a-life-time chance to watch the solar eclipse at sea. The ultimate Caribbean getaway awaits as Celebrity Xcel returns for her second season in the tropics, departing from Miami for the first time. Celebrity Beyond ℠ offers year-round Caribbean sailings departing from both Miami and Fort Lauderdale .

getaway awaits as returns for her second season in the tropics, departing from for the first time. offers year-round sailings departing from both and . Celebrity Millennium ® will be sailing out of the brand-new Narita terminal, situated closer to Tokyo city center, and will offer more overnight opportunities to provide unrivaled access to the city.

will be sailing out of the brand-new terminal, situated closer to city center, and will offer more overnight opportunities to provide unrivaled access to the city. Celebrity returns to South America with new sailings visiting Patagonia and Antarctica on Celebrity Equinox ® .

with new sailings visiting Patagonia and on A record length itinerary for Celebrity, the Grand Voyage will journey to 55 destinations across 15 countries for 110 nights of elevated exploration with no repeated ports aboard the newly refurbished Celebrity Solstice.

"Our 2026-2027 season offers exciting new and expanded experiences for Celebrity guests to indulge their sense of curiosity across all regions of the world. Edge Series ships continue to sail our four key regions, including the European debut of Celebrity Xcel which will offer guests exciting new vacation experiences in the region," said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. "Our guests' love of back-to-back sailings inspired the 110-night Grand Voyage which traverses 55 destinations across 15 countries with no repeated ports to provide an unrivaled elevated journey."

Discover Europe with new ships, overnight stays, and immersive experiences

There are more ways to explore Europe with Celebrity than ever before. Sail on eight ships, including three Edge Series ships – Celebrity Xcel, Celebrity Ascent℠ and Celebrity Apex® – to more than 100 European destinations, offering even more time to discover something new with 59 overnight stays.

Celebrity's newest ship, Celebrity Xcel, will set sail on her inaugural season in Europe. Guests can immerse themselves in the Mediterranean like never before with seven-to 11-night journeys out of Barcelona and Athens, including all new overnight stays in Madeira, Portugal. Celebrity Ascent also returns to the Mediterranean, inviting guests to discover new vineyards, villages and cuisine each day with 10-and 11-night sailings from Rome.

Bucket list experiences await in Iceland and Greenland. Celebrity is offering its largest season in the region with more seven-night sailings out of Reykjavik than ever before on Celebrity Silhouette, including a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to catch the 2026 Solar Eclipse on August 12 off the coast of Iceland.

Guests can delight in the culture and cuisine of the Italian Riviera, Greek Isles, France, Spain and Portugal on Celebrity Equinox, which is joining Celebrity Xcel and Celebrity Ascent in the Mediterranean with voyages out of Barcelona, Lisbon and Rome. Those looking to experience the ancient wonders and sunny skies of the Adriatic can take advantage of new Athens to Ravenna sailings on Celebrity Eclipse℠, seven-night sailings from Athens on Celebrity Infinity®, and 10-to 11-night Rome and Ravenna sailings on Celebrity Constellation®.

Celebrity Apex will return to Southampton for her third season, with Arctic Circle and Norwegian Fjords itineraries that immerse guests in the region's natural wonders, rich history, thriving food scene and once-in-a-lifetime thrills. The best of Scandinavia can be found on Celebrity Eclipse sailings from Amsterdam to destinations like Norway, Finland, Sweden and Denmark.

Escape to relaxation in the Caribbean with nine ships and 31 destinations to experience

Celebrity Cruises returns to the Caribbean with even more ways to relax, unwind and explore on sailings to 18 countries including St. Lucia, Antigua, Grand Cayman, Bahamas, and the ABC islands. In winter 2026-27, Celebrity will offer nine ships in the region, with sailings from four different Florida ports, giving guests the ultimate flexibility for their perfect Caribbean getaway.

Departing from Miami for the first time, Celebrity Xcel returns to the Caribbean for her second season in Winter 2026-27, offering seven-night tropical voyages to destinations like Mexico, Bahamas and Grand Cayman.

Celebrity Beyond will offer seven-night sailings from Miami and Fort Lauderdale, where guests can explore and indulge in Caribbean destinations including Puerto Plata, the British Virgin Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis, and more. From Fort Lauderdale, guests can enjoy 10-and 11-night sailings in the Southern Caribbean on Celebrity Ascent with sailings through the historic Panama Canal and to destinations like Antigua, St. Lucia and Barbados. Also from Fort Lauderdale, guests can discover the flavors and cultures of the ABC Islands, Jamacia, Grand Cayman and Mexico on six-and eight-night sailings on Celebrity Silhouette, or find longer, nine-to 12-night escapes on Celebrity Eclipse. Those looking for a quick recharge in the sunny Caribbean can enjoy pampering and excitement with continued weekend escapes offered year-round on Celebrity Reflection® with three-and four-night sailings from Fort Lauderdale to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Bimini, Nassau and Key West.

Guests will find sailing options from coast to coast in Florida, as Celebrity Apex returns to Port Canaveral and Celebrity Summit® sails from Tampa, both offering seven-night escapes to Key West and Bahamas. Departing from San Juan, Puerto Rico, guests can explore the Southern Caribbean with seven-night sailings on Celebrity Constellation.

Get closer to nature with an elevated exploration of the Last Frontier

Take in Alaska's awe-inspiring landscapes and diverse wildlife from one of Celebrity's three ships in the region for the 2026-27 season. Celebrity Edge®, the most immersive ship in Alaska, is once again bringing guests closer to natural beauty as she returns to Alaska for her third season. Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Summit also offers guests opportunities to discover the region's lush islands, snow-covered mountains, icy glaciers, and charming coastal towns with cruises from Seattle, Vancouver, and Seward.

Experience an unparalleled journey through Alaska's breathtaking landscapes with Celebrity Edge's outward facing design. From taking in the scenery without leaving bed in an Infinite Veranda® stateroom, to observing Dawes Glacier while floating above the Endicott Arm from The Magic Carpet®, guests can find one-of-a-kind ways to explore during the day and unwind onboard at night.

Celebrity guests can further discover Alaska with a land-based Cruisetour experience, led by resident guides who are chosen for their deep roots and connections to the local communities. Through the land tours, guests stay in authentic lodges and travel remote roads and railways. The tours offer guests the chance to experience Alaska's diverse and beautiful interior, including destinations like Anchorage, folksy Talkeetna, and wild Denali.

Uncover the vibrant cultures and rich history of Asia and the South Pacific

Extraordinary cities where ancient culture is blended seamlessly with ultra-modern lifestyles await guests with Celebrity's new experiences in Asia. For the first time, Celebrity Millennium will homeport out of the brand-new centrally located Narita terminal and offer overnights, making it even more convenient to explore Tokyo's city center and discover the energetic nightlife. Plus, guests can explore the rich culture of Hualien, Taiwan – China, as Celebrity Millennium returns to the quaint port city for the first time since 2018.

Open jaw sailings between Seoul, South Korea and Tokyo, Japan make exploring Asia's trending destinations simple, while unique sailings during Gion Festival, Golden Week and Nebuta Festival promise exciting, once-in-a-lifetime cultural experiences.

In Southeast Asia, itineraries on Celebrity Solstice invite guests off the beaten path to dive deep into the region's rich histories, cultures and unique cuisines. Discover unique night markets and bustling nightlife with overnights in ports like Penang, Malaysia and Phuket, Thailand.

Experience a breathtaking voyage through Australia and New Zealand

Sail past the iconic Sydney Harbor Bridge and Opera House or the majestic Fjords of New Zealand with continued sailings on Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Solstice from Sydney and Auckland. Home to some of the world's oldest cultures and most extraordinary natural beauty, guests can visit unique destinations like Mystery Island in Vanuatu, Tauranga, New Zealand, Lifou, and Loyalty Island.

Cross Antarctica, South America and the Galapagos off the bucket list

Celebrity is returning to South America with new sailings visiting Patagonia and Antarctica on Celebrity Equinox. Guests can set off on an exciting adventure filled with natural beauty and incredible wildlife in the Antarctic, or immerse themselves in culture, architecture and art across seven South American countries including Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil and the Falkland Islands.

Adventurers can discover the intricate ecosystem of the Galapagos Islands, as Celebrity Flora continues to offer all-inclusive seven-to 16-night expeditions year-round on the first and only resort at sea in the region to receive a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Rating.

Experience a once-in-a-lifetime, 110-night journey from Canada to Southeast Asia on the Grand Voyage

Celebrity's first Grand Voyage will offer 110 nights of exploration in one of the world's most sought-after regions for travel. Guests will explore 55 destinations across 15 countries from Canada to Hong Kong, all from the comfort of Celebrity Solstice which will be newly refurbished having just come out of dry dock.

From September to December 2026, guests can forget the stress of connecting flights and checking into multiple hotels. Instead, guests are invited to only unpack once while exploring the world, enjoying the icy glaciers of Alaska to the paradise shores of Fiji all from the comfort of their Veranda.

Starting in the breathtaking fjords of Alaska, guests can marvel in the natural beauty of Hubbard Glacier and Icy Straight Point, and enjoy Alaska's charming coastal towns, before departing to explore the Pacific. After soaking in the sun on the shores of Hawaii, guests will sail to French Polynesia and Fiji where, in the serenity of the South Pacific, they can snorkel over coral reefs, visit eco-parks with rare protected species, trek through tropical jungles, and explore the rich culture of these island nations.

The unforgettable journey continues, taking guests to the majestic landscapes and diverse wildlife of New Zealand, Australia and Vanuatu. Home to some of the world's oldest cultures and most extraordinary natural beauty, guests can immerse themselves in the region with a variety of unique experiences both on shore and onboard. Highlights include exploring the underground world of New Zealand's Ruakuri Caves, a geological marvel with a rich Māori history.

Voyaging on to Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Hong Kong, China, ancient temples, historic palaces, diverse nature and bustling cities with unforgettable culinary delights and electric nightlife await. Guests can discover some of the world's best beaches in Ko Samui, join a cooking class to try their hand at local cuisines, take in the splendor of golden-roofed temples, delve into modern history in Ho Chi Minh City, and more.

The Grand Voyage offers the ultimate way for guests to indulge their sense of wanderlust, all while enjoying the award-winning service and amenities that Celebrity is famous for.

On Sale Dates

October 1, 2024 : Northern Europe , Alaska , Australia , Bermuda , Canada and New England, Hawaii , Iceland and Japan

: , , , , and New England, , and November 5, 2024 : Mediterranean and South America

: Mediterranean and November 19, 2024 : Caribbean and Canals

: and Canals December 10, 2024 : Winter 2027 Asia and the Grand Voyage

: Winter 2027 Asia and the Grand Voyage On Sale Spring 2025: Galapagos 2027

For more information and to book a sailing with Celebrity Cruises, visit www.celebrity.com, contact a trusted travel advisor, or call Celebrity Cruises on 1-800-CELEBRITY.

