New, cost-effective analytics module delivers essential dashboards and reporting for Cumulus Retail users

ISELIN, N.J., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celerant Technology, a leading provider of retail software solutions, has announced the launch of Cumulus Analytics. This new analytics module empowers small and mid‑sized retailers using Cumulus Retail. Built as a streamlined, more affordable alternative to Stratus Analytics, Cumulus Analytics gives independent retailers access to the data and insights they need without the cost or complexity of enterprise-level tools.

Celerant Launches Cumulus Analytics to Bring Powerful Retail Insights to Independent Merchants

Cumulus Analytics includes curated dashboards and 10 essential reports providing clear visibility into sales, customers, inventory, products, and suppliers. Available as an optional add-on to Cumulus Retail, the module delivers actionable insights through reports, including a Weekly Sales Dashboard, Management Dashboard (MTD/YTD), Customer Dashboard, Product Dashboard, Buyer's Report, Inventory Efficiency Dashboard, Slow Movers, Supplier Performance Dashboard, Supplier Dashboard, and Three-Year Comparison report.

"Our goal with Cumulus Analytics is to give smaller retailers meaningful insight into their business: fast, simple, and at the right price point," said Michele Salerno, Chief Growth Officer at Celerant. "Independent retailers deserve access to the same types of analytics and decision-making tools that larger merchants rely on every day. This analytics tool is another step in leveling the playing field and helping our retailers operate smarter, more profitable businesses."

Beta customers are already seeing the value of having precise, easy-to-understand data at their fingertips.

"By giving us visual representations of our existing raw data, Cumulus Analytics gives us a quick, reliable snapshot of how our business is performing without overwhelming us with data," said Mike Brey of Hobby Works, a beta customer of the new platform. "The dashboards are intuitive, the reports are relevant, and it helps our team make better decisions week over week."

Designed with usability in mind, Cumulus Analytics focuses on the metrics retailers care about most—sales trends, inventory efficiency, vendor performance, and customer behavior—helping merchants identify opportunities, reduce inefficiencies, and plan with confidence.

Cumulus Analytics is available immediately as an optional add-on for Cumulus Retail customers.

For more information, visit www.celerant.com .

About Celerant Technology

Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider that enables retailers to expand their businesses beyond their physical storefronts and into the online world. Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system that includes point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing, and more. For retailers looking for ongoing educational content to help grow their business through technology, subscribe to Celerant's Retail Roundup blog: www.celerant.com/RetailRoundup .

SOURCE Celerant Technology