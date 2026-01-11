Celerant Unveils Customer Engagement Suite as a Central Marketing Hub at NRF 2026

One centralized platform connecting in-store, online, and customer data to power modern retail marketing

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celerant Technology , a leading provider of unified retail commerce solutions, will showcase its expanded Customer Engagement Suite (CES) at NRF 2026: Retail's BIG Show, demonstrating how retailers can manage their entire marketing strategy from one central hub — fully connected to in-store and online sales data.

As retailers face increasing pressure to personalize marketing, drive loyalty, and measure ROI across every channel, Celerant's Customer Engagement Suite brings all customer touchpoints together inside a single, centralized retail database. Built directly into Celerant's core commerce platform, CES connects marketing execution to real transaction data from point of sale, eCommerce, mobile apps, and customer profiles — eliminating disconnected tools, manual exports, and siloed reporting.

"Retailers don't need more marketing tools; they need one connected system," said Michele Salerno, Chief Growth Officer at Celerant. "Our Customer Engagement Suite serves as the central command center for a retailer's entire marketing strategy. Every campaign, message, and automation is powered by the same data that runs the business, both in-store and online. That's how retailers gain clarity, control, and measurable impact from marketing."

A Centralized Marketing Command Center Built on a Unified Retail Database

Celerant's Customer Engagement Suite consolidates email marketing, SMS, live chat, social media management, online reviews, and customer communications into a single platform, all managed from a single interface. Unlike standalone marketing solutions, CES is natively integrated with Celerant's retail system, providing merchants with a comprehensive view of customers, sales, inventory, and engagement across all channels.

Retailers can build campaigns using real customer behavior — including purchases, loyalty activity, product interest, and online interactions — without relying on third-party data syncing or integrations. Product SKUs and images can be directly integrated into campaigns, while automation ensures that customers receive relevant and timely messages based on their shopping habits and preferences.

By centralizing marketing alongside commerce, retailers gain better visibility into performance, cleaner data, and the ability to scale personalized engagement without increasing operational complexity.

Location-Based Engagement That Connects Digital Marketing to Physical Stores

Celerant will also highlight its geo-fencing capabilities , which extend the Customer Engagement Suite beyond digital channels and into the physical world. Retailers can trigger automated push notifications through their branded mobile app when customers enter defined geographic zones near stores or key locations.

These proximity-based messages connect online engagement with in-store traffic, enabling retailers to influence buying decisions when customers are nearby and ready to shop. Once configured, campaigns run automatically — continuously driving foot traffic and incremental sales without daily effort from store teams.

See It Live at NRF 2026

Visit Celerant at booth #4232 to see how the Customer Engagement Suite fits into Celerant's broader all-in-one retail platform — unifying point of sale, inventory, eCommerce, mobile apps, fulfillment, and now centralized marketing, all powered by a single database.

NRF attendees can learn how Celerant helps retailers simplify operations, eliminate silos, and manage all sales and marketing channels from a single system. Learn more at www.celerant.com/nrf or visit the booth – January 11-13 at the Javits Convention Center in NYC.

About Celerant Technology

Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses beyond their physical storefronts and into the online world. Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system that encompasses point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing, and more. To learn more, subscribe to our blog- www.celerant.com/blog .

