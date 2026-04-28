Celerant Technology Welcomes Industry Leaders to 22nd Annual Client Conference

Celerant to host 22nd annual client conference with FREE registration this year, showcasing industry innovations and strategic partnerships.

ISELIN, N.J., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celerant Technology, an industry leader in retail software, eCommerce, and digital marketing solutions, is proud to announce its 22nd Annual Client Conference next week in Frisco, Texas. New for this year is FREE registration for all attendees. The event brings together retailers, technology partners, and Celerant team members from across the country for several days of learning, networking, and major announcements focusing on innovation and growth.

Celerant to host 22nd annual client conference with FREE registration this year, showcasing industry innovations and strategic partnerships.

The conference highlights Celerant's partnerships that help retailers streamline operations, drive sales, and improve customer experience. Partners in attendance include Avalara (sales tax automation), OtterText (text message marketing), and Quivers (eCommerce order routing), and other industry drivers.

"Each year, our client conference is an incredible opportunity to bring our retailers together with our team and technology partners to collaborate, learn, and grow," said Michele Salerno, Chief Growth Officer at Celerant. "This year is particularly special, with some of the biggest announcements in our company's history, true change-drivers for our software platform and clients' businesses."

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact directly with Celerant's development, training, support, and leadership teams, building deeper connections that help maximize the value of their retail solutions.

Key highlights of the conference will include:

A teaser of Celerant's new POS system representing the first steps toward a broader modernization planned for the platform.

Growing retailers' digital marketing strategies with robust dashboards to capture more sales using the Customer Engagement Suite.

Hands-on training sessions focused on Celerant's newest software features and enhancements within Stratus Enterprise.

Networking opportunities with Celerant's developers, trainers, support staff, and fellow retailers.

Technology partner presentations that provide strategies to drive revenue, improve compliance, and enhance overall retail experiences.

"This is a pivotal moment for Celerant," said Ian Goldman, CEO of Celerant Technology. "This past year, we celebrated our 26th anniversary and recently announced our acquisition and expansion into the UK. These milestones are not just about our growth- they're about strengthening our ability to serve our retailers and drive innovation for the future. Next week, we're excited to bring our clients up to speed on everything we have in the works."

For more information about Celerant's retail solutions and details about the 22nd Annual Client Conference, visit www.celerant.com/conference.

About Celerant Technology

Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses beyond their physical storefronts and into the online world. Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system: point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing, and more. For retailers looking for ongoing educational content to help expand their business through technology, subscribe to Celerant's Retail Roundup blog: www.celerant.com/retailroundup.

SOURCE Celerant Technology