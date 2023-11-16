Celgard and Senior Settle Their Global Litigations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celgard, LLC (Celgard), a subsidiary of Polypore International, LP, (Polypore) settled its litigations against Shenzhen Senior Technology Material Co. Ltd.  (Senior China) and several United States defendants in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and against Senior China in the United Kingdom (UK), and Senior China's litigations against Celgard. The terms of the settlement are confidential.

In the public California District Court and UK litigation filings:

Celgard® dry-process coated and uncoated microporous membranes are used as separators in various lithium-ion batteries used primarily in electric drive vehicles (EDV), energy storage systems (ESS) and other specialty applications.
Celgard voluntarily dismissed all claims against the Senior defendants asserted in its Sixth Amended Complaint in the California District Court. Also, the Senior defendants voluntarily dismissed all counterclaims against Celgard and Polypore.

Celgard also dismissed its UK litigation against Senior China.

Earlier, Celgard announced the successful outcome of the Targray (See Release), MTI (See Release) and Farasis cases (See Release). Celgard will continue to protect its intellectual property (IP) regarding coated and uncoated separators for lithium-ion batteries and proprietary technology and safeguard its assets and customers.

About Celgard and Polypore

Celgard specializes in solvent-free, coated and uncoated dry-process microporous membranes used as separators that are a major component of lithium-ion batteries. Celgard's battery separator technology is important to the performance of lithium-ion batteries for electric drive vehicles, energy storage systems and other specialty applications.

Celgard, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polypore International, LP, an Asahi Kasei Company.

Polypore is a global company with facilities in nine countries specializing in microporous membranes used in electric and nonelectric vehicles, energy storage systems and specialty applications. Visit www.celgard.com and www.polypore.com.     

