Cell Impact adds sealing as a new part of production process

KARLSKOGA, Sweden, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Impact continues to develop its production process to better meet customer demand. The latest addition to the company's production process is the opportunity to seal bipolar flow plates through dispersion.

Sealing is a critical part of the assembly of bipolar flow plates for fuel cells and electrolyzers.

"Together with our customers, we have evaluated various sealing processes over the past years with the ambition of adding this process to our production. Now, we are taking further steps to offer our customers a complete bipolar plate, ready to be assembled directly into their fuel cell and electrolysis stacks," says Marcus Nilsson, Sales and Program Manager at Cell Impact.

Dispensing is one of the most popular sealing solutions used in the industry today.

"Dispensing offers both high precision and process flexibility and is thus suitable for our customers' prototype and serial production products," concludes Marcus Nilsson.

About Cell Impact

Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming™ which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power.

The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).

