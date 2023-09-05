Cell Impact participates in H2 MEET hydrogen technology event at KINTEX, South Korea

Cell Impact participates in H2 MEET in Seoul, South Korea, one of the world's largest and most important hydrogen technology industry events. Cell Impact will present Cell Impact FormingTM, the company's unique flow plate production technology that enables an accelerating fuel cell and electrolysis industry to scale up.

KARLSKOGA, Sweden, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flow plate production is critically important for the growth of the hydrogen industry and at H2 MEET Cell Impact will share its experiences and knowledge from more than 50 flow plate projects involving a wide range of applications and materials.

On September 14, at the Swedish Hydrogen Technology Seminar, Cell Impact's Chief Application Engineer, Henrik Jackman, will give a presentation on Cell Impact's production offer involving Cell Impact Forming, an environmentally friendly and scalable flow plate production technology.  

"At the conference, I will share how Cell Impact Forming, a high speed and precise forming technology, enables a long tool life, high yield, and excellent quality. I will also cover forming with different materials and that Cell Impact Forming produces very good surface properties for post-coating and intact surfaces with pre-coated materials, topics we see are attracting great interest," said Henrik Jackman.

The H2 MEET will be held on September 13-15 at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang City, Korea.

Cell Impact cordially invites visitors to the Swedish Pavilion in Hall 1, Booth C02 where our representatives stand ready to share information about our flow plate production offer and application engineering knowledge. 

For more information, please contact:

» Pär Teike
CEO and IR contact
+46 73-024 06 84
paer.teike@cellimpact.com

About Cell Impact

Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming™ which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power.

The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). Contact info: +46 8-528 00 399 or info@fnca.

Cell Impact participates in H2 MEET hydrogen technology event at KINTEX, South Korea

